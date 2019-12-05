Hulu has decided to remove Facebook as a login option for users. By next year, it says Facebook login will no longer be supported on Hulu. This means the only way you can log in is by using the email and password that you used to sign up for Hulu.

Unfortunately, Hulu hasn't revealed the reason why it is removing Facebook as a login option. If you have not been logging in to the Hulu app using your Facebook account, there's no action that you need to take.

Here's the email that Hulu is currently sending to users regarding Facebook login changes: