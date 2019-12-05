What you need to know
- Hulu has started removing Facebook as a login option for users.
- By 2020, Hulu says Facebook login will no longer be supported.
- Users will have to log in with the email and password they used to sign up for Hulu.
Hulu has decided to remove Facebook as a login option for users. By next year, it says Facebook login will no longer be supported on Hulu. This means the only way you can log in is by using the email and password that you used to sign up for Hulu.
Unfortunately, Hulu hasn't revealed the reason why it is removing Facebook as a login option. If you have not been logging in to the Hulu app using your Facebook account, there's no action that you need to take.
Here's the email that Hulu is currently sending to users regarding Facebook login changes:
As of December 4, 2019, Hulu will begin removing Facebook as a login option, and by 2020 it will no longer be supported.
Don' worry, you'll still be able to log in with the email and password you used to sign up for Hulu. If you forgot your password, you can always get a reset link to this email (since it's the one we have on file for your Hulu account).
Otherwise, there's no action needed on your end. Keep enjoying Hulu just like before.
Hulu
If you have forgotten the password that you had set for your Hulu account, you will need to use the Forgot Password tool to reset it. All you will have to do is submit the email that you had used to create your Hulu account and you will receive en email with a reset link.
