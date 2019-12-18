When it comes to video streaming services, Hulu is one of the most popular choices. Unfortunately, it has lagged behind when it comes to embracing Android TV or adding new features on Google's TV platforms. A perfect example of this would be the lack of updates for the Hulu app on Android TV.

It wasn't until August of 2019 when Hulu finally decided to update the Android TV app with support for new features, such as its live TV service or premium add-ons like HBO, Cinemax, and Starz. That comes over two years after the initial launch of Hulu's live TV service.

Fortunately, it looks like Hulu is coming around, because not only did Android TV finally receive an updated app this year with the latest features, but now Hulu is adding support for voice commands with Google Assistant speakers and displays.