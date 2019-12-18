What you need to know
- Hulu is adding voice command support for Google Assistant speakers and smart displays.
- A Google spokesperson says it will be rolling out to users over the next several days.
- Once live, you'll be able to link Hulu to the Google Home app and start videos by saying, "Hey Google, watch (show or movie) on Hulu."
When it comes to video streaming services, Hulu is one of the most popular choices. Unfortunately, it has lagged behind when it comes to embracing Android TV or adding new features on Google's TV platforms. A perfect example of this would be the lack of updates for the Hulu app on Android TV.
It wasn't until August of 2019 when Hulu finally decided to update the Android TV app with support for new features, such as its live TV service or premium add-ons like HBO, Cinemax, and Starz. That comes over two years after the initial launch of Hulu's live TV service.
Fortunately, it looks like Hulu is coming around, because not only did Android TV finally receive an updated app this year with the latest features, but now Hulu is adding support for voice commands with Google Assistant speakers and displays.
Hulu subscribers can now ask their Google Assistant to play thousands of hit TV shows and movies from their basic subscription catalog on their Chromecasts, Chromecast built-in devices, and smart displays like Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max. Just say 'Hey Google, watch (pick your favorite show) on Hulu' and instantly start watching.
The feature is not currently active, but a Google spokesperson has confirmed with Android Police that support will be rolling out over the next several days. Once it is enabled, you'll be able to link Hulu in the Google Home app by tapping on the plus button in the upper left-hand corner in the Home app. From there, choose "Videos and photos" and link your Hulu account.
Streaming TV
Hulu
Binge TV and movies with or without commercials
Hulu is a great option for cord-cutters with the ability to watch most network TV shows on-demand and even add live TV streaming. Plans start at $6 per month with ads or you can pay more to go ad-free and add live TV.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
