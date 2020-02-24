Huawei is launching the successors to its well-received P30 and P30 Pro — the P40 and P40 Pro — in March. The firm will be doing so in lieu of an MWC launch partly due to the event's cancellation in early February and mostly because it made the same decision in 2019. Instead, it will hold a dedicated event in Paris where it will showcase its 2020 flagship.

Renders of the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro already leaked in the course of the year, and we know a lot about what to expect. Both devices will ship with Android 10 and Huawei's own EMUI 10, both will have OLED displays at 120Hz, and both will have multiple cameras.

The P40 will reportedly have 3 cameras, while the P40 Pro will have anything from four to five rear cameras with a 64MP primary camera, a 20MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a ToF sensor confirmed.