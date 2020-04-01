Huawei last week announced its 2020 flagships; the P40 and P40 Pro. While you won't be finding them in U.S stores anytime soon, they'll be making their way down to the UK in short order.

The true flagship, the P40 Pro will come in Black and Silver Frost colors. You'll be able to purchase it from Carphone Warehouse, Virgin Mobile, Three, and other selected retailers. For pre-order bonuses, Huawei will throw in the FreeBuds 3, a Huawei SuperCharge Wireless Car Charger, and an additional Huawei Wireless Charger.

The smaller P40 will come to the UK in black (if you purchase from Virgin Mobile or other selected retailers), and Silver Frost (this time a Carphone Warehouse exclusive.) Like the P40 Pro, you'll have the Huawei Freebds 3 thrown in if you pre-order, but none of the other freebies.

Now for the part everyone loves — the pricing. Huawei's smaller P40 will start from £699 while the P30 Pro will jump a little in pricing to £899 for the base loadout.

Huawei P40 Pro hands-on preview: I can see clearly now

As expected, Huawei's smartphone hardware remains excellent, and the camera is competitive (unlike efforts from Samsung.) What may sink this phone is the degree to which users can stomach living without Google Play's apps and services. Good hardware or not, it's hard to see it working out long term if the U.S.'s war with Huawei doesn't de-escalate.