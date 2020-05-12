Huawei is once again relaunching the P30 Pro after an initial relaunch last year to add a new finish. Unlike all other Huawei phones released this year, the P30 Pro stands apart from them by being able to use Google's apps and services.

Huawei made the announcement today (via Android Police):

The new fan-favourite smartphone will provide users with increased RAM to 8GB, expanded ROM to 256GB, as well as the return of the award-winning Leica Quad Camera. After setting a new standard in DxOMark scores, in August 2019, the European Image and Sound Association (EISA), a group comprising of 55 of the world's most respected consumer electronics magazines, named HUAWEI's P30 Pro the "EISA Best Smartphone 2019-2020". The HUAWEI P30 Pro New Edition keeps its iconic design but comes with three new stunning colour options: Silver Frost, Aurora and Black. The device also welcomes enhanced storage and comes equipped with EMUI 10.1, supported by Android 10, Google Mobile Services (including Google Play Store) and the Huawei AppGallery.

Huawei will bring this phone to the UK from 3rd June in its Silver Frost alongside a free Huawei Watch GT2e, from the Huawei Store and selected operators and retailers (RRP £699). The P30 Pro will also be coming to Germany at the same time. Pre-orders open on Huawei's site there from May 31, and it'll set buyers back €749 with a few extras thrown in.

Huawei's P30 Pro, despite getting a bit long in the tooth, is still a good, well-built phone. With the uncertainty around Huawei's smartphone future, it's understandable if the handset doesn't act as more than a bandaid on Huawei's falling western sales.