The U.S. Commerce Department may have agreed to allow companies to start doing business with Huawei again, but that doesn't mean Huawei is giving up on creating its own operating system. That should be no surprise, as Huawei has been working on an alternative OS for years now, and after the U.S. ban, it has become more serious about the venture.

According to a new filing with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, Huawei has just registered the name "Harmony" in reference to mobile operating systems. In the past, we've covered Huawei's new OS generally referred to as Hongmeng or possibly Ark OS, but it now appears to have a new name in mind.

It is entirely possible that the new OS could go by multiple names depending on the region or product. In previous reports, it has been stated that the new mobile OS would work for a range of devices, including phones, tablets, smartwatches, computers, and even cars.