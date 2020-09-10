What you need to know
- Huawei today announced v2.0 of its homegrown HarmonyOS.
- HarmonyOS 2.0 will be making its way to phones and several other smart devices next year.
- HarmonyOS 2.0 SDK for smartphones will arrive in December.
Huawei CEO Richard Yu today introduced the second version of the company's homegrown HarmonyOS at the annual Huawei Developer Conference in Shenzhen, China. While the first version of HarmonyOS introduced last year was primarily designed for "industrial use," HarmonyOS 2.0 will be used in smartphones, TVs, smartwatches, and car head units (via The Verge).
A beta version of the HarmonyOS 2.0 SDK is being released for developers today, although the smartphone SDK will only be made available in December. Huawei expects to launch the first phones running HarmonyOS 2.0 sometime next year, although it is likely that the initial focus will be on the Chinese market.
Huawei claims HarmonyOS 2.0 brings smarter voice recognition, an "adaptive" user interface, security improvements, faster cross-device data transfers, and improved multi-screen functionality.
In addition to announcing HarmonyOS 2.0, Huawei also launched the OpenHarmony project today to enable development upon an open-source version of the operating system, similar to AOSP. Currently, however, the OpenHarmony project only supports devices with up to 128MB of RAM. Huawei expects to increase the memory limit to 4GB by April next year and remove it altogether by October 2021.
Additionally, the Chinese tech giant revealed that its app ecosystem now has over 96,000 apps, thanks to support from 1.8 million developers. It also talked about the latest HMS Core 5.0, which brings more than 12,000 scenario-specific APIs.
Huawei may ship just 50 million smartphones in 2021 due to U.S. sanctions
New phones can't use Android's camera software to smooth your selfies
There's a new rule that says phone makers can't use the Android camera APIs to alter facial appearances in Android 11. Good thing there are plenty of other ways to do it and phone makers are probably already using them.
Motorola RAZR 2 hands-on: Righting all of last year's wrongs
Motorola's second attempt at the folding niche has been unveiled. It's called the "new Motorola RAZR," but given all of the improvements, it's fully deserving of the RAZR 2 name. Here's a hands-on look!
Rick and Daryl face off in The Walking Dead Onslaught later this month
The Walking Dead universe is one constantly fraught with strife, and the upcoming Onslaught VR game is no different. Play as Rick and Daryl as they face off for the future of the Alexandria safe zone.
Snag one of these cases and protect your P40 Pro in style
Did you just pick up the new Huawei P40 Pro, but aren't sure how you want to keep it safe from when "life" happens? We've rounded up the best cases and there's an option available for just about everyone.