Huawei CEO Richard Yu today introduced the second version of the company's homegrown HarmonyOS at the annual Huawei Developer Conference in Shenzhen, China. While the first version of HarmonyOS introduced last year was primarily designed for "industrial use," HarmonyOS 2.0 will be used in smartphones, TVs, smartwatches, and car head units (via The Verge).

A beta version of the HarmonyOS 2.0 SDK is being released for developers today, although the smartphone SDK will only be made available in December. Huawei expects to launch the first phones running HarmonyOS 2.0 sometime next year, although it is likely that the initial focus will be on the Chinese market.

Huawei claims HarmonyOS 2.0 brings smarter voice recognition, an "adaptive" user interface, security improvements, faster cross-device data transfers, and improved multi-screen functionality.