Marton Barcza of TechAltar joins the show once again to chat with Daniel Bader and Ara Wagoner about the various ways Huawei may be doomed — and the scenarios in which they could survive as a company. Marton elaborates on his amazing YouTube video in which he makes the case that Google has made Android versions irrelevant. All that and tons more!
Listen now
Show Notes and Links:
- Honor 20 Pro review: Gunning for the big-name flagships
- Huawei soon losing access to Android updates, Google apps, after Trump trade ban
- Huawei Android ban, explained: Could we see a Mate 30 without Google?
- Losing Google support would irreparably damage Huawei's global smartphone business
- Huawei is working on a backup OS that natively runs Android apps
- How valuable is Android, or any other operating system, without Google?
- Huawei's imminent Google ban is causing lots of its phones to be traded in
- UK mobile network EE drops Huawei phones from its 5G launch
- Huawei reassures Canadian carriers it can supply network equipment amidst U.S. trade ban
- Huawei faces another huge blow as ARM cuts ties with the Chinese brand
- Trump says 'very dangerous' Huawei could be part of U.S.-China trade deal
- How Google has finally made Android versions irrelevant
- How I arrived at the perfect Android theming setup (and how to build your own)
- TechAltar (@TechAltar) | Twitter
Sponsors:
- Thrifter.com: All the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and more, fussily curated and constantly updated.
