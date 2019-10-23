Huawei's first foldable phone, the Mate X, will finally be available for purchase starting next month. This was announced by the company at a "launch event" held in China. As per Sina Digital, the Huawei Mate X will begin shipping the country on November 15.

As for the pricing, Huawei Mate X will cost 16,999 yuan ($2,400) in the country for the lone version with 8GB of RAM and 512GB storage. Unfortunately, Huawei isn't ready to reveal any information regarding the international release of the Mate X. The company sent the following statement to The Verge: