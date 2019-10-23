What you need to know
- Huawei has confirmed that its first foldable smartphone will finally go on sale next month.
- The Huawei Mate X is expected to start shipping in China on November 15 for 16,999 yuan ($2,400).
- Huawei hasn't confirmed any details regarding the foldable phone's international release yet.
Huawei's first foldable phone, the Mate X, will finally be available for purchase starting next month. This was announced by the company at a "launch event" held in China. As per Sina Digital, the Huawei Mate X will begin shipping the country on November 15.
As for the pricing, Huawei Mate X will cost 16,999 yuan ($2,400) in the country for the lone version with 8GB of RAM and 512GB storage. Unfortunately, Huawei isn't ready to reveal any information regarding the international release of the Mate X. The company sent the following statement to The Verge:
Our strategy is based on carriers' 5G roll out in different regions. So far, Huawei has made the Huawei Mate X available in the China market on November 15. A global launch plan is under review.
What remains to be confirmed is if the final retail version of the Mate X will come with upgraded specs. In August, a report had surfaced online, claiming the final version of the foldable phone will have HiSilicon's newer Kirin 990 chipset under the hood, along with a RYYB camera sensor.
Huawei had introduced the Mate X at the Mobile World Congress in February this year. While it was initially planned to be released in June, the company decided to delay the launch in order to conduct a few "extra tests." Samsung, on the other hand, started selling its first foldable phone in September, after numerous delays.
