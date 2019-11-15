What you need to know
- Huawei's first foldable phone, the Mate X finally went on sale in China earlier today, without Google apps.
- The smartphone was sold out within minutes during the first sale.
- It is priced at 16,999 yuan ($2,400) in China.
Huawei's foldable Mate X finally went on sale (via The New York Times) in China today, nearly nine months after its introduction at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The phone was originally expected to go on sale in June but Huawei decided to delay the release in order to conduct some "extra tests."
Due to the U.S. blacklist, however, the Mate X is shipping without any Google apps or services. Huawei's Mate 30 series, which was launched in August, is also currently being shipping without Google apps. While the second 90-day reprieve granted to Huawei by the Commerce Department is set to expire on November 18, the U.S. government is expected to soon issue licenses to American firms so they can resume trade with the Chinese company.
The Mate X doesn't use any major components from U.S. suppliers either. Instead of a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, the foldable phone is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset and uses the Balong 5000 modem.
Huawei has priced the Mate X at 16,999 yuan ($2,400) in China, making it more expensive than its main rival, the Samsung Galaxy Fold. The Mate X features a 6.6-inch display on the front and a 6.38-inch display on the back. When the phone is unfolded, the screen size increases to 8 inches. It also comes with triple cameras, 8GB of RAM, 512GB storage, and a dual-cell 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast charging.
Huawei Mate X first look: Three screen modes, four cameras and five Gs for €2299
Motorola RAZR has a secret 'Retro RAZR' mode that takes you back to 2004
The new Motorola RAZR comes with a fun Easter egg that can turn the phone into a RAZR V3 from 2004.
Amazon dominates the smart speaker market while Google's sales fall 40%
The latest Canalys report is out, and it shows that Amazon continues to dominate smart speaker sales in the third quarter of 2019 while Google takes a massive 40% fall.
What's MediaTek? The processor running your Amazon Echo, and much more
You're probably using MediaTek devices every day ... you just don't know it. And once you do, you may have a greater appreciation of what this company is capable of.
Give your Galaxy S10 the luxurious leather case it deserves
A premium phone deserves a premium case, and what’s more premium than leather? Not all of these leather cases are expensive as Versace, but they’ll all make your phone feel like a million bucks.