To say that Huawei has had a rocky relationship with the United States over the last year would be quite an understatement. The U.S. has been on a mission to cut ties with Huawei in every way imaginable on the idea that it represents a national security threat, and we're now seeing the latest development of this feud.

On December 2 in an interview with The Globe and Mail, Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei announced that Huawei will be moving its U.S.-based research center to Canada.