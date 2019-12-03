What you need to know
- Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei announced that the company is moving its research center.
- It's being relocated from the United States to Canada.
- This past Friday, it was reported that the U.S. was aiming to crack down further on Huawei's access to U.S. technology.
To say that Huawei has had a rocky relationship with the United States over the last year would be quite an understatement. The U.S. has been on a mission to cut ties with Huawei in every way imaginable on the idea that it represents a national security threat, and we're now seeing the latest development of this feud.
On December 2 in an interview with The Globe and Mail, Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei announced that Huawei will be moving its U.S.-based research center to Canada.
[Huawei's] center for research and development will be moved out of the U.S. And that will be relocated to Canada.
The interview also reveals that Huawei invested $510 million on the U.S. research center in the past year, in addition to scaling back the center's staff from 600 employees to just 250.
As CNBC points out, this comes just a few days after it was reported that the United States was looking to hit Huawei even harder by stopping additional shipments of products to the company that contain U.S. technology.
In addition to the research center relocation, Ren also said that Huawei is aiming to build a new factory in Europe where it can manufacture its 5G equipment.
