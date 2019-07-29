IFA 2019 will be here before you know it, and when the annual trade show rolls around, we'll be met with all sorts of exciting gadget announcements. One thing that won't be there, however, is a now-canceled Huawei smart speaker.

According to a new report from The Information, Huawei was working with Google to create a Google Assistant-powered smart speaker that would be available in the United States. However, shortly after the Trump ban went into place, Huawei had to cancel it.

Per the report: