Huawei wants in on Black Friday deals, pokes fun with 100% off US phones

What you need to know
- Huawei teases 100% off all smartphones sold in the U.S.
- Of course, Huawei doesn't sell phones in the U.S.
- The joke makes light of ongoing tensions between the Chinese OEM and the U.S. government.
Black Friday Android phone deals are all the here, and coming in with the latest smartphone deals in Huawei, with an unprecedented 100% off all phones sold in the United States.
The deal sounds too good to be true because, of course, it is. Since Huawei doesn't sell phones in the United States, the Chinese OEM took a moment to make light of its ongoing U.S. ban.
Ending the joke with the hashtag "#ReadyWhenYouAre" shows Huawei obviously wants to get back into the market, especially during the hottest shopping event of the year.
It's not like Huawei phones aren't great. Devices like the Huawei P50 feature stunning designs with impressive cameras and top-of-the-line features that rival even the best Android phones sold in the U.S. However, since Huawei is cut off from making its own chips and has limited access to Qualcomm chips, its premium smartphones don't have 5G access, which puts a major stick in Huawei's spokes.
Of course, since Huawei phones aren't sold in the U.S., and that's unlikely to change any time soon, your best bet is to check out some Galaxy S21 Black Friday deals since these phones remain among the best that you can buy, especially now that they're receiving One UI 4 (Android 12).
Get up to $200 off
Samsung Galaxy S21
Get 'em while they're hot
The Galaxy S21 is one of this year's best Android smartphones, thanks to its sleek design, versatile colors, and impressive spec sheet featuring a top-of-the-line processor from Qualcomm. And with Samsung's Black Friday deals, you can find amazing offers on this device, which is already receiving the latest and greatest Android 12 update.
