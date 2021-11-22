Huawei wants in on Black Friday deals, pokes fun with 100% off US phones

Black Friday Android phone deals are all the here, and coming in with the latest smartphone deals in Huawei, with an unprecedented 100% off all phones sold in the United States.

The deal sounds too good to be true because, of course, it is. Since Huawei doesn't sell phones in the United States, the Chinese OEM took a moment to make light of its ongoing U.S. ban.

OK, everyone. It's just a joke. We can't sell anything in the USA 😭😭😭 #ReadyWhenYouAre — HuaweiUSA (@HuaweiUSA) November 22, 2021

Ending the joke with the hashtag "#ReadyWhenYouAre" shows Huawei obviously wants to get back into the market, especially during the hottest shopping event of the year.

It's not like Huawei phones aren't great. Devices like the Huawei P50 feature stunning designs with impressive cameras and top-of-the-line features that rival even the best Android phones sold in the U.S. However, since Huawei is cut off from making its own chips and has limited access to Qualcomm chips, its premium smartphones don't have 5G access, which puts a major stick in Huawei's spokes.

Of course, since Huawei phones aren't sold in the U.S., and that's unlikely to change any time soon, your best bet is to check out some Galaxy S21 Black Friday deals since these phones remain among the best that you can buy, especially now that they're receiving One UI 4 (Android 12).