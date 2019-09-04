With the Mate 30 series on the horizon, Huawei is rekindling interest in the P30 Pro by rolling out exciting new color options. As spotted by WinFuture, the P30 Pro is set to be available in Misty Lavender and Mystic Blue options, with both variants set to go on sale in the coming weeks.

Along with the new colors, Huawei is adding a two-tone finish, with a matte texture covering the lower two-thirds and a glossy finish up top. The internal hardware itself is unchanged from the standard P30 Pro, and that means a Kirin 980, 6.47-inch OLED panel, 40MP primary camera alongside an 8MP lens with 5x zoom, and 4200mAh battery.

Huawei is showing off the new color options at IFA 2019, and interestingly, the brand is also teasing the Android 10 update. Huawei hasn't detailed its update plans just yet, but with the manufacturer getting another 90-day extension — this time to November — it will be looking to roll out an update sooner rather than later. It is possible we'll hear more about this at the Mate 30 event.