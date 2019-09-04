What you need to know
- Huawei is starting to advertise the Android 10 update for the P30 Pro at IFA 2019.
- The Chinese manufacturer is also rolling out two new color options: Misty Lavender and Mystic Blue.
- Both color options are set to go on sale in the coming weeks.
With the Mate 30 series on the horizon, Huawei is rekindling interest in the P30 Pro by rolling out exciting new color options. As spotted by WinFuture, the P30 Pro is set to be available in Misty Lavender and Mystic Blue options, with both variants set to go on sale in the coming weeks.
Along with the new colors, Huawei is adding a two-tone finish, with a matte texture covering the lower two-thirds and a glossy finish up top. The internal hardware itself is unchanged from the standard P30 Pro, and that means a Kirin 980, 6.47-inch OLED panel, 40MP primary camera alongside an 8MP lens with 5x zoom, and 4200mAh battery.
Huawei is showing off the new color options at IFA 2019, and interestingly, the brand is also teasing the Android 10 update. Huawei hasn't detailed its update plans just yet, but with the manufacturer getting another 90-day extension — this time to November — it will be looking to roll out an update sooner rather than later. It is possible we'll hear more about this at the Mate 30 event.
Huawei P30 Pro
The P30 Pro is one of the best phones you'll find today, and that's in large part because of its cameras. The 40MP camera takes great photos in its own right, but you also get an 8MP shooter that delivers 5x zoom, and a 20MP wide-angle lens. Combine that with the best hardware available today and it's easy to see why the device is an easy recommendation.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.