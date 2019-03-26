Following its big announcements for the P30 and P30 Pro, Huawei pulled a "one more thing" at the end of its March 26 event in Paris to unveil something we weren't expecting — a pair of smart glasses.

Huawei partnered with Asian eyeglasses company Gentle Monster to create them, and the glasses surprisingly don't look half bad.

So, what makes the glasses smart? They feature speakers and two microphones that allow you to accept calls from your phone, interact with a virtual assistant, and listen to music. There's IP67 dust/water resistance, a 2,200 mAh battery, and similar to Snapchat Spectacles, Huawei's glasses charge by placing them in the included carrying case.

Unlike Spectacles, however, you won't find any cameras on Huawei's glasses. During the announcement, Huawei CEO Hankook Kim said, "How many people want to wear this as we meet our friends or lovers?"

It's unclear where the glasses will launch or how much they'll cost, but Huawei is expected to release them in either June or July of this year.

Huawei P30 + P30 Pro: Everything you need to know!