Yesterday, we got our first look at the design of Huawei's upcoming P40 and P40 Pro flagship smartphones, courtesy of early CAD-based renders. Famed industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has now claimed (via HuaweiCentral) that the P40 Pro will be Huawei's first phone to come with a 10x optical zoom camera.

The Huawei P40 Pro will apparently use a new 8MP periscope zoom lens with an f/4.0 aperture. Unlike the P30 Pro, which uses just a prism lens, the P40 Pro's periscope module is said to feature two mirrors as well as an extended field of view to achieve the higher 10x optical zoom capability.

On the other hand, the standard P40 is expected to have a 5x optical zoom camera, similar to the P30 Pro. Along with the P40, the analyst suggests high-end Nova, Honor, and Mate series phones from the company will also use the same 5x optical zoom camera next year.

In addition to shedding light on the P40 Pro's new periscope zoom camera, Ming-Chi Kuo has also predicted that the P40 series will start between 4,000 to 5,000 yuan ($570 - $713). If the analyst's prediction comes true, the P40 and P40 Pro will not be significantly more expensive than their predecessors.

As confirmed by Huawei consumer group CEO Richard Yu recently, the P40 series phones will debut in March next year, without any Google apps or services.