What you need to know
- Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the upcoming Huawei P40 Pro will use an 8MP telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom.
- If the information is accurate, the P40 Pro will have an edge over the Samsung Galaxy S11, which is expected to have a 48MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom.
- The standard Huawei P40 is said to offer 5x optical zoom.
Yesterday, we got our first look at the design of Huawei's upcoming P40 and P40 Pro flagship smartphones, courtesy of early CAD-based renders. Famed industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has now claimed (via HuaweiCentral) that the P40 Pro will be Huawei's first phone to come with a 10x optical zoom camera.
The Huawei P40 Pro will apparently use a new 8MP periscope zoom lens with an f/4.0 aperture. Unlike the P30 Pro, which uses just a prism lens, the P40 Pro's periscope module is said to feature two mirrors as well as an extended field of view to achieve the higher 10x optical zoom capability.
On the other hand, the standard P40 is expected to have a 5x optical zoom camera, similar to the P30 Pro. Along with the P40, the analyst suggests high-end Nova, Honor, and Mate series phones from the company will also use the same 5x optical zoom camera next year.
In addition to shedding light on the P40 Pro's new periscope zoom camera, Ming-Chi Kuo has also predicted that the P40 series will start between 4,000 to 5,000 yuan ($570 - $713). If the analyst's prediction comes true, the P40 and P40 Pro will not be significantly more expensive than their predecessors.
As confirmed by Huawei consumer group CEO Richard Yu recently, the P40 series phones will debut in March next year, without any Google apps or services.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Stadia finally lets you view all of the achievements you've been earning
One of the many features missing from Stadia at launch was the ability to view achievements. Fortunately, Stadia continues to push out regular updates and has finally added a way to view achievements with Chrome or Chromecast on TV.
Google Pixel 4 XL review, one month later: A love-hate relationship
Another year, another Pixel launch that's dominated by hardware shortcomings. The Pixel 4 XL has woeful battery life, just 64GB of base storage, and Google got rid of a few features that made earlier Pixels stand out. I used the Pixel 4 XL for just over a month, and here's what I think of Google's latest flagship.
What do you think is the best smartphone camera of 2019?
Smartphone cameras got really, really good in 2019. Which one do you think proved to be the best of the best?
The Moto E6 is the best phone you can buy for under $100 right now
It's possible to get a decent Android experience, even on a shoestring budget. Just look at the Moto E6.