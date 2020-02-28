Huawei's P30 Pro was one of the most impressive Android smartphones launched in 2019, boasting incredibly capable cameras and fantastic battery life. The P30 Pro's successor, expected to be called the P40 Pro, is set to be unveiled at a global launch event in Paris next month. Ahead of its formal unveiling, the P40 Pro and the standard P40 have been certified by China's 3C regulatory body.

Going by the information revealed by the 3C listings, the upcoming P40 and P40 Pro phones will support identical charging speeds as their predecessors. While the Huawei P40 supports 10V/2.25A charging, the Pro model supports 10V/4A charging. However, it does seem rather odd that the P40 supports 22.5W fast charging when even the mid-range P40 Lite supports 40W SuperCharge tech.