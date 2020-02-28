What you need to know
- Huawei P40 series phones have been certified by China's 3C regulatory body.
- The certification reveals the standard P40 supports 22.5W charging, while the P40 Pro supports 40W charging.
- Both the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro will be announced at a global launch event in Paris on March 26.
Huawei's P30 Pro was one of the most impressive Android smartphones launched in 2019, boasting incredibly capable cameras and fantastic battery life. The P30 Pro's successor, expected to be called the P40 Pro, is set to be unveiled at a global launch event in Paris next month. Ahead of its formal unveiling, the P40 Pro and the standard P40 have been certified by China's 3C regulatory body.
Going by the information revealed by the 3C listings, the upcoming P40 and P40 Pro phones will support identical charging speeds as their predecessors. While the Huawei P40 supports 10V/2.25A charging, the Pro model supports 10V/4A charging. However, it does seem rather odd that the P40 supports 22.5W fast charging when even the mid-range P40 Lite supports 40W SuperCharge tech.
Huawei had introduced its 40W SuperCharge fast charging technology in late 2018, with the Mate 20 Pro. While the SuperCharge fast charging technology was faster than nearly all other rival solutions back then, quite a few Android OEMs now offer more impressive fast charging solutions. OPPO's Reno Ace, for example, comes with 65W wired fast charging. Samsung's current flagship phones, including the Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra, support 45W charging speeds.
In addition to revealing the charging speeds supported by the two phones, the 3C listings also confirm that they will come with 5G support. Under the hood, both the P40 phones are expected to be powered by HiSilicon's 7nm Kirin 990 5G chipset.
