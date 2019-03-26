Huawei is kicking off 2019 on a strong note with the P30 and P30 Pro. Both the P30 and P30 Pro deliver meaningful updates over their predecessors, with Huawei once again turning to photography to be the differentiating factor. The P30 Pro has a new 5x optical zoom lens that goes up to 10x hybrid zoom, which is an engineering achievement in and of itself.

The 40MP camera is back, but it is an all-new sensor that's designed to take better photos. Huawei even added a fourth time-of-flight camera to the P30 Pro for better portrait shots. The standard P30 gets just three cameras, and both devices sport 32MP front shooters. Here's what's on offer with Huawei's latest flagships:

Huawei P30 + P30 Pro specs