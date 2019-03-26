Huawei P30 + P30 Pro specs

Huawei is kicking off 2019 on a strong note with the P30 and P30 Pro. Both the P30 and P30 Pro deliver meaningful updates over their predecessors, with Huawei once again turning to photography to be the differentiating factor. The P30 Pro has a new 5x optical zoom lens that goes up to 10x hybrid zoom, which is an engineering achievement in and of itself.

The 40MP camera is back, but it is an all-new sensor that's designed to take better photos. Huawei even added a fourth time-of-flight camera to the P30 Pro for better portrait shots. The standard P30 gets just three cameras, and both devices sport 32MP front shooters. Here's what's on offer with Huawei's latest flagships:

Category Huawei P30 Huawei P30 Pro
Screen 6.1-inch OLED
19.5:9, FHD+
2340x1080 pixels		 6.47-inch Curved OLED
19.5:9, FHD+
2340x1080 pixels
Chipset Kirin 980 with Dual NPU Kirin 980 with Dual NPU
Memory 6GB RAM
128GB storage		 8GB RAM
128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage
Expandable storage Yes, Nano memory Yes, Nano memory
Battery 3,650mAh
25W Huawei SuperCharge		 4,200mAh
40W Huawei SuperCharge
15W Wireless Quick Charge
Reverse Wireless Charging
Rear Camera 1 40MP SuperSpectrum
Wide angle, f/1.8		 40MP SuperSpectrum
Wide angle, f/1.6, OIS
Rear Camera 2 16MP Ultra wide angle, f/2.2 20MP ultra wide angle, f/2.2
Rear Camera 3 8MP
3X Optical zoom, f/2.4, OIS		 8MP Periscope
5X Optical zoom, f/3.4, OIS
Rear Camera 4 None Time-of-flight camera
Camera zoom 3X Optical Zoom
5X Hybrid zoom
30X digital zoom		 5X Optical Zoom
10X Hybrid zoom
50X digital zoom
Front camera 32MP, f/2.0 32MP, f/2.0
OS Android 9 Pie
EMUI 9		 Android 9 Pie
EMUI 9
Water and dust resistance IP53 IP68
Audio 3.5mm Headphone jack
Dolby Atmos, Type-C
BT aptX, aptX HD
LDAC, LHDC
Hi-Fi DAC		 No Headphone jack
Dolby Atmos, Type-C
BT aptX, aptX HD
LDAC, LHDC
Connectivity Cat.16 up to 1Gbps
Wi-Fi 802.11a/.b/g/n/acBT 5.0, NFC		 Cat 21, up to 1.4Gbps
Wi-Fi 802.11a/.b/g/n/ac
BT 5.0, NFC
Colors Amber Sunrise
Breathing Crystal
Pearl White
Aurora
Black		 Amber Sunrise
Breathing Crystal
Pearl White
Aurora
Black

