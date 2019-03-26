Huawei is kicking off 2019 on a strong note with the P30 and P30 Pro. Both the P30 and P30 Pro deliver meaningful updates over their predecessors, with Huawei once again turning to photography to be the differentiating factor. The P30 Pro has a new 5x optical zoom lens that goes up to 10x hybrid zoom, which is an engineering achievement in and of itself.
The 40MP camera is back, but it is an all-new sensor that's designed to take better photos. Huawei even added a fourth time-of-flight camera to the P30 Pro for better portrait shots. The standard P30 gets just three cameras, and both devices sport 32MP front shooters. Here's what's on offer with Huawei's latest flagships:
Huawei P30 + P30 Pro specs
|Category
|Huawei P30
|Huawei P30 Pro
|Screen
|6.1-inch OLED
19.5:9, FHD+
2340x1080 pixels
|6.47-inch Curved OLED
19.5:9, FHD+
2340x1080 pixels
|Chipset
|Kirin 980 with Dual NPU
|Kirin 980 with Dual NPU
|Memory
|6GB RAM
128GB storage
|8GB RAM
128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage
|Expandable storage
|Yes, Nano memory
|Yes, Nano memory
|Battery
|3,650mAh
25W Huawei SuperCharge
|4,200mAh
40W Huawei SuperCharge
15W Wireless Quick Charge
Reverse Wireless Charging
|Rear Camera 1
|40MP SuperSpectrum
Wide angle, f/1.8
|40MP SuperSpectrum
Wide angle, f/1.6, OIS
|Rear Camera 2
|16MP Ultra wide angle, f/2.2
|20MP ultra wide angle, f/2.2
|Rear Camera 3
|8MP
3X Optical zoom, f/2.4, OIS
|8MP Periscope
5X Optical zoom, f/3.4, OIS
|Rear Camera 4
|None
|Time-of-flight camera
|Camera zoom
|3X Optical Zoom
5X Hybrid zoom
30X digital zoom
|5X Optical Zoom
10X Hybrid zoom
50X digital zoom
|Front camera
|32MP, f/2.0
|32MP, f/2.0
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
EMUI 9
|Android 9 Pie
EMUI 9
|Water and dust resistance
|IP53
|IP68
|Audio
|3.5mm Headphone jack
Dolby Atmos, Type-C
BT aptX, aptX HD
LDAC, LHDC
Hi-Fi DAC
|
No Headphone jack
Dolby Atmos, Type-C
BT aptX, aptX HD
LDAC, LHDC
|Connectivity
|Cat.16 up to 1Gbps
Wi-Fi 802.11a/.b/g/n/acBT 5.0, NFC
|Cat 21, up to 1.4Gbps
Wi-Fi 802.11a/.b/g/n/ac
BT 5.0, NFC
|Colors
|Amber Sunrise
Breathing Crystal
Pearl White
Aurora
Black
|Amber Sunrise
Breathing Crystal
Pearl White
Aurora
Black
We'll have much more to talk about the P30 and P30 Pro in the coming weeks, so stay tuned. In the meantime, check out our launch day coverage for more on Huawei's latest flagships: