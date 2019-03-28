Huawei unveiled the P30 and P30 Pro in Paris earlier this week, and while there wasn't any mention of a Lite model, the Chinese manufacturer has silently listed the P30 Lite in a few markets. The phone is now up for pre-order in Canada, with customers eligible to pick up the Huawei Band 3 Pro for free until April 10.

The P30 Lite shares a similar design aesthetic as the standard model, but it is powered by the mid-range Kirin 710 chipset instead. There's a 6.15-inch FHD+ display up front along with a waterdrop cutout, 24MP primary camera joined by an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth shooter, 32MP front camera, Wi-Fi ac, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2, and a traditional fingerprint reader at the back.

You get 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as standard, and a 3350mAh battery that should provide a day's worth of use comfortably. On the software front, the P30 Lite runs EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie out of the box.

The P30 Lite is available from the likes of Fido, Freedom Mobile, Koodo, and Videotron. You'll have to shell out CAD450 ($335) if you're interested in buying the phone outright, or choose plans that start from $60 a month. As stated earlier, if you pre-order the P30 Liite before April 10, you get a Band 3 Pro for free.

See at Huawei Canada