What you need to know
- Huawei is suing the Federal Communications Commission in the U.S.
- The FCC views Huawei as a national security threat.
- Huawei says the FCC doesn't have any proof of this.
We've been covering Huawei's feud with the United States government for what feels like forever now, and on December 4, the latest development came in the form of Huawei issuing a lawsuit against the Federal Communications Commission (more commonly referred to as the FCC). Huawei filed its lawsuit at the United States Court of Appeals Fifth Circuit.
Per Song Liuping, the Chief Legal Officer for Huawei, said:
The F.C.C. claims that Huawei is a security threat. But F.C.C. Chairman Ajit Pai has not provided any evidence. This is a common trend in Washington these days. The F.C.C.'s order violates the Constitution, and we have no choice but to seek legal remedy.
Huawei has faced unrelenting backlash from the FCC and other U.S. government branches for countless months, with one of the latest attacks taking shape of an FCC vote from late-November in which government funds were banned from being used to purchase Huawei-made telecom equipment.
Per The New York Times:
The company asked the court to hold the F.C.C.'s order unlawful because the commission did not offer it due process protections before designating it a security threat.
Even more recently on December 3, Huawei announced that its U.S.-based research center would be moving to Canada.
What happens next? That remains to be seen. Tensions are higher than ever between Huawei and the U.S., and a fresh lawsuit isn't bound to change that anytime soon.
Huawei P30 Pro review, 3 months later: The best phone I have ever used
Ubiquiti UniFi Dream Machine review: The best prosumer router money can buy
With excellent Wi-Fi performance and hardware that's in a class of its own, the UniFi Dream Machine stands tall over other consumer routers. When you factor in the extensibility and sheer number of features on offer, it becomes one of the best routers money can buy today.
Instagram now requires your age at sign-up and has new messaging controls
Instagram now requires you to enter your birth date when signing up and has new privacy controls in place for who can message you.
Pixel 4's Recorder app is now compatible with older Pixel phones
The Pixel 4-exclusive Recorder app is finally available for older Pixel smartphones.
The best alternatives to Sony's WH1000XM3
Sony's latest headphones may be the de-facto choice for active noise-canceling headphones, but other cans from brands like Bose and Bang & Olufsen could be a better choice.