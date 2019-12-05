What you need to know Huawei is suing the Federal Communications Commission in the U.S.

The FCC views Huawei as a national security threat.

Huawei says the FCC doesn't have any proof of this.

We've been covering Huawei's feud with the United States government for what feels like forever now, and on December 4, the latest development came in the form of Huawei issuing a lawsuit against the Federal Communications Commission (more commonly referred to as the FCC). Huawei filed its lawsuit at the United States Court of Appeals Fifth Circuit. Per Song Liuping, the Chief Legal Officer for Huawei, said:

The F.C.C. claims that Huawei is a security threat. But F.C.C. Chairman Ajit Pai has not provided any evidence. This is a common trend in Washington these days. The F.C.C.'s order violates the Constitution, and we have no choice but to seek legal remedy.

Huawei has faced unrelenting backlash from the FCC and other U.S. government branches for countless months, with one of the latest attacks taking shape of an FCC vote from late-November in which government funds were banned from being used to purchase Huawei-made telecom equipment. Per The New York Times: