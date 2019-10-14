Foldable phones are set to be the next generation of smartphones, but so far Samsung and Huawei have struggled to get them into the hands of consumers. Samsung was first out of the gate, but it quickly paid the price for rushing the Galaxy Fold after several journalists experienced issues with the display and hinge.

That lead to Samsung recalling the Galaxy Fold and months of waiting as the smartphone maker investigated and improved the device. Samsung has since re-released the Galaxy Fold and began selling units on September 27 in the U.S.

Huawei, on the other hand, was set to release its first foldable phone, the Mate X, in June. However, it pushed back the launch until September to perform "extra tests."

No doubt, this was in an effort to avoid the mistakes that Samsung made and ensure the display and hinge were ready for consumer use. However, September has come and gone, and there is still no sign of the Mate X.