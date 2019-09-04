What you need to know CAD-based renders of Huawei's upcoming Mate 30 Pro have surfaced.

The renders reveal a circular camera module at the back with four camera sensors and a wide notch on the front housing three selfie cameras.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro will be unveiled along with the vanilla Mate 30 at an event in Munich on September 19.

Huawei confirmed earlier this week that it will be taking the wraps off its flagship Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro smartphones at an event in Munich on September 19. Ahead of the launch of the two phones, notable leaker OnLeaks has collaborated with Pricebaba to share detailed CAD-based renders of the Mate 30 Pro. The renders confirm the Mate 30 Pro will arrive with a circular camera arrangement at the back, featuring four camera sensors in a 2 x 2 grid. We can also see a dual LED flash unit placed on the left side of the camera bump.

Moving to the front, we see a dual-curved "waterfall" display that reportedly measures 6.6-inches diagonally. While the Mate 30 Pro has minimal bezels all around, the wide notch at the top of the display may not appeal to everyone. Interestingly, the wide notch houses three front-facing cameras. Some of the other design highlights revealed by these renders include touch-sensitive volume buttons above the physical power button on the right side, a USB Type-C port at the bottom, and an IR blaster accompanied by a secondary microphone at the top.

Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro are both expected to feature HiSilicon's Kirin 990 chipset, which will be unveiled at IFA 2019 later this week. The quad camera setup on the back of the Mate 30 Pro is rumored to include two 40MP sensors, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 3D ToF sensor. Huawei's upcoming flagship device may also offer a large 4,500mAh cell with 55W wired fast charging and 25W wireless fast charging. Thanks to the U.S. blacklist, however, the Mate 30 Pro will reportedly launch without an official build of Android.