Alleged specifications of Huawei's upcoming Mate 30 Pro flagship smartphone had surfaced online last month, claiming the device would feature a large 6.71-inch AMOLED display. A new leak out of China has now shed some light on the smartphone's design. In addition to the renders of the phone, the leak claims the Mate 30 Pro will be the company's first flagship device to have a 90Hz refresh rate.

A 90Hz refresh rate should ensure that the Mate 30 Pro will be able to deliver much smoother animations compared to the Mate 20 Pro or even the current flagship P30 Pro, both of which use 60Hz displays. The higher refresh rate will also ensure much smoother scrolling through the app drawer as well as web pages. Currently, the only non-gaming flagship Android smartphone to offer a 90 Hz refresh rate display is the OnePlus 7 Pro. However, the OnePlus 7 Pro switches to 60Hz when using certain apps such as the camera. It remains to be seen if the Huawei Mate 30 Pro will have an option to have the 90Hz mode enabled in all apps at all times.

The purported renders of the Mate 30 Pro show the smartphone will come with a hole punch display featuring not one but two front-facing cameras. Around the back of the phone will be a quad camera setup housed inside a rectangular module. The quad camera setup is said to support up to 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom. Additionally, the latest leak claims the Mate 30 Pro will feature HiSilicon's next-generation Kirin 985 processor coupled with a Balong 5000 modem for 5G connectivity.