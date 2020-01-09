Thanks to the U.S. ban on the company, Huawei's Mate 30 Pro is still not widely available in global markets. While the 4G variant of the smartphone is sold in a few markets outside of China, the 5G variant of the phone is currently not available in any other market. That will soon change, however, as Huawei today launched (via HuaweiCentral) the Mate 30 Pro 5G in the UAE.

Huawei has priced the Mate 30 Pro 5G at 3,899 AED ($1,061) in the UAE. It will be available for pre-order in the country starting January 15. If you live in the UAE, you will be able to pick one up from a Huawei experience store and select retailers from January 23. The phone comes in two colors: Orange and Emerald Green.

The 5G variant of the Mate 30 Pro is nearly identical to the 4G variant in most areas. It comes with the same 6.53-inch OLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner, 7nm Kirin 990 5G chipset, and a large 4,500mAh battery with 40W fast charging. The phone has an impressive quad-camera setup at the back, featuring a 40MP primary sensor.

Unlike the P30 Pro, Huawei's Mate 30 series phones do not support Google Mobile Services. However, the company is soon expected to roll out Huawei Mobile Services, its replacement for Google Mobile Services.

