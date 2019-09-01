What you need to know
- The Huawei Mate 30 and 30 Pro will launch on September 19
- The launch event will be in Munich.
- It's still unclear whether the Mate 30 series will launch with Android.
We already know quite a bit about the Huawei Mate 30 series, including its design and circular camera arrangement. We've heard reports that it hasn't been cleared to launch with Google services, which could spell doom for its distribution outside of China. But Huawei has decided to go ahead with the launch amidst the uncertainty, tweeting on September 1 that it will be unveiled on September 19 in Munich, Germany.
Did you get it right? The countdown to #HuaweiMate30 starts now!— Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 1, 2019
We're going full circle in Munich on 19.09.2019.
Join us live: https://t.co/9ugi5gG9ci#RethinkPossibilities pic.twitter.com/etRYjrBVEC
Whether it launches with Android, the flagship Mate 30 Pro have four rear cameras, likely building on the Mate 20 Pro and P30 Pro's legacy, as well as a brand new 7nm Kirin 990 chip, which will be officially unveiled during IFA 2019. We're also expecting super-fast charging, likely higher than the 40W SuperCharge launched with the P30 Pro earlier this year.
