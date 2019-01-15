Throughout all of 2018, Huawei was placed under heavy scrutiny from the United States government over concerns that the company was using its technology to spy on the U.S. and provide information to China's Communist Party.
Now, for the first time in over four years, Huawei's founder Ren Zhengfei has made a public statement to international media.
At a roundtable meeting in Shenzhen, Zhengfei said:
I love my country, I support the Communist Party. But I will not do anything to harm the world. I don't see a close connection between my personal political beliefs and the businesses of Huawei.
Making this all the more interesting, Zhengfei also went on to praise U.S. President Donald Trump:
Trump is a great president. He dares to massively cut tax, which will benefit the business. But you have to treat well the companies and countries so that they are willing to invest in the U.S. and the government will be able to collect enough tax.
The fact that Huawei's founder has chosen this subject to speak on after years of silence further proves just how tough tensions are between the company and the United States. It's unclear if Zhengfei's comments will have any impact on this feud, but I suppose we'll see any effects of them at some point soon.
