Huawei is facing fresh allegations from U.S. intelligence for allegedly receiving funding from Chinese state security. According to The Times, a source informed it that the CIA has accused Huawei of receiving funding from China's National Security Commission, the People's Liberation Army, and a third branch of the Chinese state intelligence network.

This comes after U.S. intelligence shared its claims with members of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing group earlier this year, which consists of Britain, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

The British newspaper also includes a response from a Huawei representative that denies the allegations, stating: