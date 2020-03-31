Huawei is making a few changes to its warranty service for Canadian customers. The company will now be running a door to door operation for all products. If you have a Huawei device that needs to be repaired, you'll be able to have it picked up, repaired, and then disinfected after all the work is done before it is returned to you. This applies to all Huawei's devices, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, wearables, routers, and modems.

Huawei will also be extending all warranties set to expire between March 15, 2020 and June 14, 2020 to June 15, 2020. This is great news if your warranty was set to go off on March 15 with excitement steadily declining for those set to expire in June.

It's no surprise that Huawei is adding and highlighting a disinfecting service. Amid a worldwide pandemic, hygiene has suddenly (and deservedly) shot to the top of many people's priorities. Let's face it, your phones are also likely to be the grossest thing you own by far. It travels everywhere with you, and you're constantly touching it and transmitting all sorts of bacteria to it. Throw in a trip for repairs and this becomes a no brainer.

Samsung offered a similar disinfection service for Galaxy phones, albeit one that required users to make their way down to a store. It'd be more helpful if the company, and more phone OEMs in general, tore a leaf out of Huawei's book.

