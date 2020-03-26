Huawei today announced a cheaper smartwatch for those users embedded in its exosystem — the Huawei Watch GT2e. As its name implies, it is related to the Watch GT2, but it's not a successor. It's a slightly cheaper version with new colors that's ultimately meant to be more accessible and affordable for users. Many of the killer features from the GT will make a return here.

You'll see the 14-day battery life powered by the 455 mAh battery, the magnetic charger at the rear, and the round AMOLED screen. It's all powered by a Huawei HiSilicon Hi1132, with 4GB of flash storage and Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity. It'll work with iPhones from iOS 9 and above, and Android phones running 4.4+.

As for the Watch GT2 itself, it's getting a small update with a new Champagne Gold edition.