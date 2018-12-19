HTC doesn't have the same big presence in the smartphone market the way it once did, but as we head into 2019, the company apparently has a few different plans to make sure next year is as successful as can be.

Speaking with DigiTimes, HTC President Darren Chen said that the company will be focusing on flagship and mid-range phones in 2019, specifically releasing a flagship device that improves upon the U12+'s formula and likely playing it safe as well with its mid-range devices. It's noted that sales for the 128GB variant of the U12 Life that was released earlier this year have been "robust."

HTC's other smartphone focus next year will be on its recent efforts with blockchain devices. 2018 saw the initial release of the HTC Exodus 1, which Chen says has already been sold out. Furthermore, DigiTimes reports that HTC is, "mapping new strategy and business model for further promotion of blockchain smartphones."

Seeing as how this year saw HTC reporting its lowest revenue numbers since 2003, we can only hope that 2019 works out better for the company.

