At MWC 2019, Sprint announced that it's officially turning on its 5G network for commercial use in select cities across the U.S. in May.

In addition to the LG V50 and Galaxy S10 G5, another device that'll spearhead Sprint's 5G efforts is the HTC 5G Hub.

Also coming to Telstra, Three UK, Deutsche Telekom, Sunrise, and Elisa carriers outside the U.S., the HTC 5G Hub is a Frankenstein device that essentially combines a 5G router, smart display, and battery pack into one device.

Starting first with its 5G capabilities, the HTC 5G Hub can connect up to 20 devices at once and deliver 5G data to them. The 5-inch 1280 x 720 touchscreen display showcases information such as the signal strength, current download and upload speeds, and how many devices are connected.

The Hub is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor and running Android 9 Pie, and because of that, it also pulls double duty as a smart display of sorts. You'll be able to perform voice commands with it, stream video from apps like Netflix, play "Android and PC games", and at a later date, stream VR content from the Hub to HTC's Vive Focus headest.

On top of all that, the 5G Hub also comes with a 7,660 mAh battery so that you can take it with you wherever you want, you can plug your phone into it and have the Hub act as a battery pack, or connect the Hub to your TV to view its interface on a larger display.

There's currently no word as to how much the HTC 5G Hub will cost, but we do know that it's launching at some point in Q2 of this year.

