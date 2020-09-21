Gameweek two of the 2020/21 Premier League wraps up this evening as Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Manchester city to the Molineux. Don't miss a moment with our Wolves vs Man City live stream guide.

Wolves wasted no time in opening their 2020/21 goalscoring account, going two goals to the good at Sheffield United within six minutes. Nuno Espírito Santo will have his eyes set on European qualification once again this year after finishing seventh for a second time last season and reaching the Europa League quarter-finals in the last campaign.

The Wanderers were also involved mid-week in the Carabao Cup with a disappointing 1-0 home loss to Championship side Stoke City being the result despite a number of first-team players being involved.

Man City are the last team to get their 2020/21 season underway having yet to be involved. The extended break was afforded to the Sky Blues, as well as local rivals Manchester United, after progressing to the latter stages of European competitions in the summer.

Pep Guardiola's City side will be wanting to hit the ground running with a win at the Molineux and bounce back from their Champions League disappointment. Fellow title contenders Liverpool having won their opening two games will now doubt spur on The Citizens, though last season City were beaten both home and away by Wolves.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Wolves vs Man City no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Wolves vs Man City: Where and when?

All eyes will be on the Molineux Stadium on Monday for this match which is set to take place behind closed doors. Kick-off is at 8:15pm BST local time.

That makes it a 3:15pm ET / 12:15pm PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. For those watching the game from Australia, it's a 5:15am AEST start on Tuesday morning.

Watch the Premier League online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Premier League further down in this guide. If you're looking to watch the Wolves vs Man City game, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.