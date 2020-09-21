Gameweek two of the 2020/21 Premier League wraps up this evening as Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Manchester city to the Molineux. Don't miss a moment with our Wolves vs Man City live stream guide.
Wolves wasted no time in opening their 2020/21 goalscoring account, going two goals to the good at Sheffield United within six minutes. Nuno Espírito Santo will have his eyes set on European qualification once again this year after finishing seventh for a second time last season and reaching the Europa League quarter-finals in the last campaign.
The Wanderers were also involved mid-week in the Carabao Cup with a disappointing 1-0 home loss to Championship side Stoke City being the result despite a number of first-team players being involved.
Man City are the last team to get their 2020/21 season underway having yet to be involved. The extended break was afforded to the Sky Blues, as well as local rivals Manchester United, after progressing to the latter stages of European competitions in the summer.
Pep Guardiola's City side will be wanting to hit the ground running with a win at the Molineux and bounce back from their Champions League disappointment. Fellow title contenders Liverpool having won their opening two games will now doubt spur on The Citizens, though last season City were beaten both home and away by Wolves.
Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Wolves vs Man City no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
Wolves vs Man City: Where and when?
All eyes will be on the Molineux Stadium on Monday for this match which is set to take place behind closed doors. Kick-off is at 8:15pm BST local time.
That makes it a 3:15pm ET / 12:15pm PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. For those watching the game from Australia, it's a 5:15am AEST start on Tuesday morning.
Watch the Premier League online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Premier League further down in this guide. If you're looking to watch the Wolves vs Man City game, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Premier League. Get in on this deal now!
How to stream Wolves vs Man City live in the UK
Sky Sports has got the broadcast rights to this Premier League game between Wolves and Man City with the game being shown on its dedicated Premier League channel and for streaming via its Sky Go app. If you're don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV plan, you can get a Now TV Sky Sports monthly pass for just £25 that also gets you access to all of Sky's channels and coverage of not only the Premier League, but the Carabao Cup, UEFA Nations League games, NFL, select MLS games, and much more.
Sign up for a Now TV Sky Sports Month Pass
How to stream Wolves vs Man City live in the U.S.
The most robust 2020/21 Premier League coverage in the U.S. will be offered by NBCUniversal's new streaming service Peacock. Of the 380 total fixtures, more than 175 will be exclusively shown on Peacock, including Wolves vs Man City, with the other games on NBCSN and other NBC channels.
If you're outside of the States and want to tune in to NBC's coverage, you can use a VPN as mentioned above to watch the same feed you would from home.
How to stream Wolves vs Man City live in Australia
Optus Sport has a three-year deal with the Premier League meaning it has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live Down Under – including Wolves vs Man City. The game kicks off at 5:15am AEST.
It's available for streaming via the Optus Sport mobile, PC, or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast, or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.
How to stream Wolves vs Man City in Canada
Sports streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches in Canada.
The network is offering a one-month free trial followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.