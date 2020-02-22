WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and lineal champion Tyson Fury will settle their "Unfinished Business" when they meet in the ring at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday for their highly anticipated rematch. Back in December of 2018, Wilder and Fury fought a 12-round split-decision draw in arguably one of the best heavyweight fights in years which saw Wilder retain his WBC title. During the fight, Wilder was able to drop Fury to the mat twice, once in the eighth round and once in the 12th round, but the "Gypsy King" was able to get back up both times and finish the round.

Since their first meeting, both fighters have won two fights each. Wilder defeated Dominic Breazeale by first-round KO in May and then six months later "The Bronze Bomber" stopped Luis Ortiz during round seven of their 2018 rematch. Fury meanwhile defeated Tom Schwarz in just two rounds in June and then he triumphed over Otto Wallin with a unanimous decision victory in September. However, during that fight, Fury suffered a cut in his right eyelid during the third round which required 47 stitches and how this wound healed will be a key factor in Saturday's big rematch. The tension leading up to Wilder vs. Fury 2 has been building for some time and during the final press conference leading up to the fight, Wilder and Fury exchanged words before getting into a shoving match. Whether you're rooting for The Bronze Bomber, The Gypsy King or just want to tune in to see one of the biggest nights in the sport of boxing, we'll show you how to watch Wilder vs Fury 2 from anywhere in the world so you don't miss a single punch. How to watch the Wilder vs. Fury 2 live stream from anywhere online If you're trying to watch Wilder vs. Fury 2 from the U.S., UK or Canada, we have details on all of the official broadcasters and streaming options down below. However, if you happen to be aboard this weekend and want to watch the big fight live, then you might be disappointed to find that your domestic coverage is geo-blocked when you try to stream online. That's where utilizing a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really help. It allows you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or smartphone to one that's back in your home country so that you can watch as if you were back there. VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options to choose from but we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can also be used on a wide variety of devices and operating systems (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, Xbox, PS4, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some VPNs that are on sale right now.

How to watch Wilder vs. Fury 2 in the U.S. If you live in the U.S. and want to watch Saturday's big fight, it will cost you as Wilder vs. Fury 2 is a PPV (pay-per-view) event that is being jointly promoted by Fox Sports and ESPN+. If you want to watch all the action on TV, then you can purchase the PPV for $79.99 and it will be available through a number of cable providers in the US including Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Optimum, AT&T U-verse, Xfinity, Verizon Fios, Spectrum, Frontier, SuddenLink and Mediacom Xtream. However, if you'd rather stream Wilder vs. Fury 2 online, then you can do so by purchasing the PPV and watching it on the Fox Sports app or you can watch it using ESPN+. If you're not yet an ESPN+ member, the network is offering a bundle where you can get access to the Wilder vs. Fury 2 PPV along with a one month subscription to the service for $84.98 which will also let you stream other live sports and watch ESPN+ Originals. Want to see even more boxing? Don't forget to tune in early to watch the pre-show at 7 p.m. Eastern / 4 p.m. Pacific and the prelims at 7.30 p.m. Eastern / 4.30 p.m. Pacific on ESPNews and FS1.

