WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and lineal champion Tyson Fury will settle their "Unfinished Business" when they meet in the ring at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday for their highly anticipated rematch.
Back in December of 2018, Wilder and Fury fought a 12-round split-decision draw in arguably one of the best heavyweight fights in years which saw Wilder retain his WBC title. During the fight, Wilder was able to drop Fury to the mat twice, once in the eighth round and once in the 12th round, but the "Gypsy King" was able to get back up both times and finish the round.
Since their first meeting, both fighters have won two fights each. Wilder defeated Dominic Breazeale by first-round KO in May and then six months later "The Bronze Bomber" stopped Luis Ortiz during round seven of their 2018 rematch. Fury meanwhile defeated Tom Schwarz in just two rounds in June and then he triumphed over Otto Wallin with a unanimous decision victory in September. However, during that fight, Fury suffered a cut in his right eyelid during the third round which required 47 stitches and how this wound healed will be a key factor in Saturday's big rematch.
The tension leading up to Wilder vs. Fury 2 has been building for some time and during the final press conference leading up to the fight, Wilder and Fury exchanged words before getting into a shoving match.
Whether you're rooting for The Bronze Bomber, The Gypsy King or just want to tune in to see one of the biggest nights in the sport of boxing, we'll show you how to watch Wilder vs Fury 2 from anywhere in the world so you don't miss a single punch.
How to watch the Wilder vs. Fury 2 live stream from anywhere online
If you're trying to watch Wilder vs. Fury 2 from the U.S., UK or Canada, we have details on all of the official broadcasters and streaming options down below. However, if you happen to be aboard this weekend and want to watch the big fight live, then you might be disappointed to find that your domestic coverage is geo-blocked when you try to stream online. That's where utilizing a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really help. It allows you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or smartphone to one that's back in your home country so that you can watch as if you were back there.
How to watch Wilder vs. Fury 2 in the U.S.
If you live in the U.S. and want to watch Saturday's big fight, it will cost you as Wilder vs. Fury 2 is a PPV (pay-per-view) event that is being jointly promoted by Fox Sports and ESPN+.
If you want to watch all the action on TV, then you can purchase the PPV for $79.99 and it will be available through a number of cable providers in the US including Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Optimum, AT&T U-verse, Xfinity, Verizon Fios, Spectrum, Frontier, SuddenLink and Mediacom Xtream.
However, if you'd rather stream Wilder vs. Fury 2 online, then you can do so by purchasing the PPV and watching it on the Fox Sports app or you can watch it using ESPN+. If you're not yet an ESPN+ member, the network is offering a bundle where you can get access to the Wilder vs. Fury 2 PPV along with a one month subscription to the service for $84.98 which will also let you stream other live sports and watch ESPN+ Originals.
Want to see even more boxing? Don't forget to tune in early to watch the pre-show at 7 p.m. Eastern / 4 p.m. Pacific and the prelims at 7.30 p.m. Eastern / 4.30 p.m. Pacific on ESPNews and FS1.
ESPN+
The only way to stream the fight is with an ESPN+ subscription. You'll also need to purchase either the single fight or a bundle to watch it online.
Watch Wilder vs. Fury 2 in the UK
Wilder vs. Fury 2 will be available exclusively on BT Sport Box Office in the UK for £24.95. This means that you can buy the fight on either BT TV, Sky TV or on Virgin Media and watch it anywhere in the country. You will also be able to watch this fight using the BT Sport Box Office app on Android and iOS or on the web by using the service's online player.
While coverage of the undercard will begin at 2 a.m. GMT, the Bronze Bomber and Gypsy King are expected to start their ring walk a few hours later at 5 a.m. GMT before the main event.
Get a Wilder vs. Fury 2 live stream in Australia
Australian boxing fans will be able to watch Wilder vs. Fury 2 on Main Event. The PPV will cost AU$49.95 and the action is set to begin at 1 p.m. AEDT on Sunday. Foxtel customers can order the fight online, over the phone, using their remote or in the MyFoxtel app while Optus TV customers will have to call in to order Wilder vs Fury 2.
Main Event will also show a replay of the entire event at 7 p.m. AEDT on Sunday as well as every six hours from 6 a.m.
When and where is the Wilder vs. Fury 2 fight?
The fight will take place today Saturday, February 22 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The action kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern, though the headliner fight is expected to start closer to 9 p.m. Eastern depending how long the fights before it end up going.
Wilder vs. Fury 2 full fight card
While the main fight of the night is Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury, that doesn't mean it's the only one worth caring about. There are a bunch of great fights that will be taking place, including those below.
Main card
- Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury – (Heavyweight)
- Charles Martin vs. Gerald Washington (Heavyweight)
- Emanuel Navarrete vs. Jeo Santisima (Super-Bantamweight)
- Sebastian Fundora vs. Daniel Lewis (Super-Welterweight)
Undercard
- Subriel Matias vs. Petros Ananyan (Super-Lightweight)
- Amir Imam vs. Javier Molina (Super-Lightweight)
- Rolando Romero vs. Arturs Ahmetovs (Lightweight)
- Gabriel Flores Jr vs. Matt Conway (Lightweight)
- Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Corey Champion (Welterweight)
- Isaac Lowe vs. Alberto Guevara (Featherweight)
