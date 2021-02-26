VH1 is one of the easiest TV channels to watch live these days. In the age of streaming television, there's no need to pay the insanely high costs for a traditional cable subscription. Gone are the days of being charged over $100 monthly just for a cable package that includes your favorite channel. Live TV streaming services offer lower prices, no contracts, and the ability to watch the shows you love even when you're not at home. Thanks to the rise of services like Sling TV and Philo, there's a way to watch nearly any TV channel live without a cable subscription — including VH1.

From RuPaul's Drag Race to Love & Hip Hop, VH1 has cultivated a collection of hit reality TV shows that keeps fans coming back for more. If you can't bear to miss an episode of your favorite series, signing up for a live TV streaming service that provides access to VH1 is essential.

Can I watch VH1 live online?

Yes! Nearly all of the popular live TV streaming services out there include VH1 in their channel listings, though it is relegated as an add-on channel in select services such as Sling TV. You can stream VH1 live using Philo, Sling TV, YouTube TV, or Fubo TV. The only live TV streaming service which doesn't offer the ability to watch VH1 live is Hulu.

Philo is the most affordable option

There are a few ways to watch VH1 live without signing up for a cable subscription. The most affordable way to watch is with Philo. This live TV streaming service gives you access to over 60 channels including VH1 for only $20 per month! It blows the competition out of the water on price, and there's even a free 7-day trial at Philo so you can give it a shot before becoming a paying member.