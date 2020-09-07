Nicknamed the Race of the Two Seas, even though its coastal route only really takes in the breathtaking scenery of the Adriatic (the original plan had been to incorporate the Tyrrhenian coastal area of Sicilly), the event has traditionally been seen as something of a warm-up for the Milan-San Remo, however that race has already now taken place.

Having been shunted from its regular annual March slot on the calendar by Covid-19, one Italy's most prestigious cycling races finally gets to hot the road this week - read on to find out how to get a Tirreno Adriatico 2020 no matter where you are in the world.

The mixed up nature of the 2020 cycling calendar means the Tirreno Adriatico will now be taking place at the same time as the Tour De France.

Despite that clash, that shouldn't deter cycling fans from tuning in as this race will nevertheless still attract big name riders who will be treating it as the ideal precursor to the forthcoming Giro d'Italia and La Vuelta a España.

Billed as a expanded "special edition" of the race, this year's Tirreno Adriatico will be raced over eight stages instead of the usual seven, with three sprint stages, two on mixed terrain, and two in the mountains including a testing 13.2 kilometres uphill finish in Sarnano-Sassotetto.

2019 Giro winner Richard Carapaz (Team Ineos), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick Step), and Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) are among the big names set to be battling out during the iconic finale in the picturesque setting of San Benedetto del Tronto.

Who will win this year? Read on to find out how to watch the Tirreno Adriatico matter where you are in the world.

Tirreno Adriatico 2020 - where and when

This eight-stage, UCI WorldTour race takes place between 7 to 14 September.

The riders get things started at the Tuscany beach resort of Lido di Camaiore at 12.45am local time (CEST) on Monday, which makes it an 11.45am BST start in the UK and 6.45am ET/ 3.45am PT in the US.

Watch the Tirreno Adriatico 2020 online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this iconic cycling event further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the Tirreno Adriatico 2020 , but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

