Marking the first time in 76 years that an entire World Series will be played at a single venue, this year's match-up pits big-spending favourites the Dodgers, boasting a $107m payroll against feisty underdogs the Rays. The Dodgers make their third appearance in the World Series in four years, and having spent huge sums on ensuring another title, anything less than a convincing win here will be seen as a disappointment.

After a baseball season like no other, the 116th World Series is upon us, with its best-of-seven playoff final playing out at a neutral stadium for the first time in MLB history. Read on to find out how to watch the Tampa Bay Rays vs Los Angeles Dodgers 2020 World Series online, no matter where you are in the world.

LA's route to these matches has at times resembled a cakewalk with dominant wins over the Brewers and Padres in the Wildcard and NLDS. While initially suffering a scare against the Braves, their incredible comeback from 3-1 down in the NLDS shows what formidable opponents they present for the Rays.

Tampa Bay have never won the title and this marks only their second appearance in the Fall Classic, but the nature of their route to this World Series will offer sporting romantics hope that this could be their year.

Impressive wins over the Toronto Blue Jays in the Wild Card round and then the heavily-fancied New York Yankees in their Division Series saw the Rays build up serious momentum, with their gripping final game win over last year's losing World Series finalists Houston Astros earning them a spot in the World Series for the first time in twelve years.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Tampa Bay Rays vs Los Angeles Dodgers, no matter where you are in the world, with our guide below.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Where and when?

All games to take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Here's the current schedule:

Game 1: Tuesday, October 20, 8.09pm ET

Game 2: Wednesday, October 21, 8.08pm ET

Game 3: Friday, October 23, 8.08pm ET

Game 4: Saturday, October 24, 8.08pm ET

Game 5: Sunday, October 25, 8.08pm ET

Game 6: Tuesday, October 27, 8.08pm ET

Game 7: Wednesday, October 28, 8.08pm ET

Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Los Angeles Dodgers online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, and Canadian broadcasters of this game further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the 2020 World Series, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.