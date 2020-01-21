February 2 will be here before you know it, and then it's Super Bowl 2020 time. Odds are that you'll want to stream the Super Bowl action at home, and there are a lot of ways to do that this year. Unfortunately, not all of them are offering 4K streams, which means that you won't be able to maximize the resolution of that new TV you just bought for the big game.

If you want to stream in 4K, your best bet this year will be through Fox Sports. Creating a free account will score you access to the free 4K stream. Luckily, you won't need any additional subscriptions to watch the big game. Once registered, you can use the Fox Sports App or the FoxSports website to see all the coverage.

The Fox Sports app is available on both iOS and Android devices, as well as Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Xbox, AndroidTV, and Samsung's Smart TVs. For these streaming platforms, the 4K option is only available on the 4K variants of the Apple TV, Roku sticks, and Fire TV Sticks. If you don't have one already, there's still enough time to pick one up and get it delivered in time for the big game.

Outside the U.S. and want to watch the Super Bowl in 4K?

Unfortunately, you can't just click a stream and watch it in 4K. Luckily, with just a few minutes of set up you can get access to the 4K stream right from your home.

Using a VPN, you can connect to a server in the U.S. to access to the 4K stream from your home. There are a lot of VPN options out there, but we recommend ExpressVPN as our favorite. It's super reliable, easy to set up, offers fast speed, and great customer service. Right now, we have an exclusive deal that scores you a huge savings on 15 months worth of access.