Following a two-year hiatus, the dysfunctional Roy family is back in HBO's Emmy award-winning series and we have all the details on how you can watch new episodes from season 3 of Succession on TV or online.

The show, which first premiered in 2018, tells the story of Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and the future of his New York-based media conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. Logan has three sons and a daughter and the series, as the name suggests, focuses on who will succeed him as the company's CEO.

While Logan's second oldest son Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) appeared to be the heir apparent in season 1, his plans of succeeding his father fell apart after the first episode of the show when Logan suffered a hemorrhagic stroke. With Logan now in poor health, his children and the company's board must find someone to take over the company but the Roy family patriarch isn't going down without a fight.

Without going too far into spoilers, season two of Succession ended on a cliffhanger after Kendall aired all of his father's dirty laundry at a press conference. Now in season three, a civil war is brewing between the members of the Roy family and Logan is forced to turn to his youngest son Roman (Kieran Culkin) and his daughter Shiv (Sara Snook) for help in his fight against Kendall.

Whether you've been following the corporate drama of the Roy family since the show first premiered or are just tuning in now, we'll show you how to watch new episodes of Succession from anywhere in the world.

Succession season 3 - When and Where?

Season 3 of Succession will premiere on Sunday, October 17 at 9pm ET/PT on HBO. New episodes will air weekly at the same time each Sunday and there will be a total of nine episodes this season.

How to watch Succession in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and have an HBO or HBO Max subscription, you'll be able to watch new episodes of Succession every Sunday at 9pm ET/PT.

For those that have already cut the cord, signing up for HBO Max will cost you $9.99 per month with ads or $14.99 per month to watch ad-free. In addition to Succession, an HBO Max subscription will also allow you to watch all of HBO's original programming including shows like Doom Patrol, Mare of Easttown and Westworld. However, if you sign up for the more expensive ad-free plan, you'll also be able to watch The Many Saints of Newark, Dune and other new theatrical releases from Warner Bros throughout the rest of this year.

Get a Succession live stream in Canada

In order to watch new episodes of Succession in Canada, you'll need a subscription to the streaming service Crave. While it costs just $9.99 per month to watch Carve Originals and content from Showtime, you'll need to sign up for the service's Crave Movies + HBO plan for $19.98 per month to watch Succession. Crave also offers a Crave Movies + HBO + STARZ plan for $25.97 per month if you also want to watch STARZ Originals in addition to content from HBO.

The great thing about signing up for Crave's plan with HBO is the fact that you'll be able to watch Succession and other current HBO content at the same time as it premieres in the U.S.

Watch Succession in the UK

UK viewers with a Sky subscription will be able to watch new episodes of Succession every Monday on Sky Atlantic. While the network will allow you to watch new episodes of the show at 2am BST early Monday morning which is the same time that they premiere in the U.S., Sky Atlantic will also replay the latest episode of the show later on at 9pm BST each Monday.

For viewers that don't want to commit to a lengthy Sky contract just to watch new episodes of Succession, don't worry as you can watch the show on NOW TV with an Entertainment Pass for £9.99 per month though you will have to pay an additional £5 to watch it in HD. NOW TV will also let you stream Succession on your computer, smartphone, smart TV or other streaming devices.

Live stream Succession in Australia

If you live in Australia and have a cable package from Foxtel, you'll be able to watch new episodes of Succession every Monday at 8:30pm AEST/AWST on Fox Showcase. However, if you've already cut the cord, you can also stream Succession on Binge for just AUD$10 per month. There's also a free trial so you can test out the streaming service for yourself.