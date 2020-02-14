Tonight, Ryan Garcia will enter the ring in hopes of becoming a lightweight world champion in a match against Francisco Fonesca at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The two have never fought each other before and both boast some pretty impressive track records to date, which means we expect tonight's fight to be an exciting one to watch.

Garcia is undefeated (19-0) with several first round knock outs in his career already. Fonseca, on the other hand, has had a few defeats (25-2-2) but the last one was back in 2018 and since then he's worked hard to ensure it doesn't happen again.

The Undercard event begins at 7 p.m. Eastern, and the Main card is slated to start at 9 p.m. Eastern tonight, February 14.

