Tonight, Ryan Garcia will enter the ring in hopes of becoming a lightweight world champion in a match against Francisco Fonesca at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The two have never fought each other before and both boast some pretty impressive track records to date, which means we expect tonight's fight to be an exciting one to watch.
Garcia is undefeated (19-0) with several first round knock outs in his career already. Fonseca, on the other hand, has had a few defeats (25-2-2) but the last one was back in 2018 and since then he's worked hard to ensure it doesn't happen again.
The Undercard event begins at 7 p.m. Eastern, and the Main card is slated to start at 9 p.m. Eastern tonight, February 14.
Use a VPN to watch DAZN from anywhere
Unfortunately, you can only access DAZN in a few countries, like the U.S. and Canada, which limits who can actually watch the content. If you live outside of these two regions, don't worry you can still access the content. ExpressVPN is an easy way to connect to a server in a different country to be able to watch the content. It happens to be our favorite VPN provider for a number of reasons as well.
Getting started is super simple. You just need to sign up for an ExpressVPN plan of your choice, then select a secure server that's located in the U.S. or Canada, and then log into a DAZN account and you're good to go.
In addition to allowing you to watch the fight from anywhere, ExpressVPN offers great speeds, reliable connections, awesome customer service, and more. It's something you'll want to set up now and use for more than just watching this match.
ExpressVPN
In addition to securing your browsing sessions, a VPN is a great way to spoof yourself to being in a different location. Connecting to a server in the U.S. or Canada will unlock access to DAZN streaming content for you, regardless of your actual location.
How to stream Ryan Garcia vs. Francisco Fonseca in the U.S. & Canada
This boxing match will be streamed exclusively on DAZN, like the recent Jake Paul vs. Gib fight from earlier in the month. You can get both a monthly and annual subscription to DAZN, with prices starting at just $19.99 for the month. Being the second huge fight in just a month's time, it's likely best to just go ahead with the annual sub for $99.99 instead.
Once you are signed up for a DAZN account, you can stream the content using your phone, tablet, PC, Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Roku, and more. Comcast customers can sign up for DAZN on Xfinity Flex and X1 as well.
DAZN
In order to watch Garcia vs. Fonseca you're going to need to be signed up for DAZN. You can opt for a monthly memberhsip, or just go all-in and grab a full year of access instead.
How to watch Garcia vs. Fonseca in the UK
The fight will be shown on Sky Sports in the UK. You do need a subscription to Sky Sports as well to view the fight, with the cheapest one being a Day Pass for £9.99. Otherwise, you can sign up for a month at £20 to view everywhere, or get the Mobile Pass for just £5.99 per month.
Sky Sports
If you're in the UK and don't want to use a VPN to watch via DAZN, Sky Sports is your go-to option. There are various plans available, so be sure to pick the one that works best for your needs.
Who is Ryan Garcia?
Ryan Garcia is a 21-year old fighter that has ammassed a large following on Instagram with nearly 5 million people following. He's currently undefeated with a 19-0 record, of which 16 were knock outs. If you've ever seen one of his videos, you've seen that he's extremely quick with his hands, which has helped him secure several first round knockouts already.
He's often referred to as the "Instagram Champ" even though he's proven himself countless times to date. Will he start 2020 with another big win?
Who is Francisco Fonseca?
Francisco Fonseca is a 25 year old fighter from Nicaragua. This will be his 30th pro fight, and he's maintained a record of 25-2-2 to date with his two previous losses being in 2017 and 2018. Since then, he's been on a streak with several victories under his belt, and he's ready to defend his gatekeeper status against Garcia.
When is the Garcia vs. Fonseca fight?
The fight takes place tonight, February 14 in Anaheim, California. The two will battle it out on Valentine's Day 2020 with the event starting at 7 p.m. Eastern. It takes place at the Honda Center which has a max capacity of just over 18,000 people.
Who else is fighting tonight?
While the Garcia vs. Fonseca bout is the headliner for the night, that doesn't mean you won't want to tune in for the rest of them. Here's a full lineup of what you can expect from tonight's event.
Main card
- Ryan Garcia vs. Francisco Fonseca; Lightweight
- Jorge Linares vs. Carlos Morales; Lightweight
- Alexis Rocha vs. Brad Solomon; Welterweight
- Blair Cobbs vs. Samuel Kotey; Welterweight
Undercard
- Alejandro Reyes vs. Nelson Colon; Lightweight
- Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Oscar Cortes; Super middleweight
- Evan Sanchez vs. Daniel Evangelista; Welterweight
- Tenochtitlan Nava vs. Anthony Casillas; Super featherweight
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.