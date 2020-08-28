Though the traditional Reading Festival has been cancelled this year, organizers of the event have put together a virtual line-up of past performances that anyone missing live concerts will want to check out. Taking place on August Bank holiday weekend as the festival was originally planned, this 3-day virtual event is free to watch and easy to access — though you may just need a VPN to do so.

This weekend only, some of the best performances from past years of the Reading + Leeds festival will be broadcast live for you to watch again. Many of these performances aren't available to stream elsewhere and won't be available afterward, so you'll want to make sure to watch live if you notice any of your favorite artists on the lineup.

This weekend's schedule includes previous performances from musical acts such as Post Malone, HAIM, Billie Eilish, Enter Shikari, Dua Lipa, The 1975, Radiohead, Charli XCX, Fall Out Boy, Florence + The Machine, Twenty One Pilots, Muse, Jimmy Eat World, Bring Me The Horizon, Foo Fighters, and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, along with a final performance from the Red Hot Chili Peppers to cap off the event.