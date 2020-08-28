Though the traditional Reading Festival has been cancelled this year, organizers of the event have put together a virtual line-up of past performances that anyone missing live concerts will want to check out. Taking place on August Bank holiday weekend as the festival was originally planned, this 3-day virtual event is free to watch and easy to access — though you may just need a VPN to do so.
This weekend only, some of the best performances from past years of the Reading + Leeds festival will be broadcast live for you to watch again. Many of these performances aren't available to stream elsewhere and won't be available afterward, so you'll want to make sure to watch live if you notice any of your favorite artists on the lineup.
This weekend's schedule includes previous performances from musical acts such as Post Malone, HAIM, Billie Eilish, Enter Shikari, Dua Lipa, The 1975, Radiohead, Charli XCX, Fall Out Boy, Florence + The Machine, Twenty One Pilots, Muse, Jimmy Eat World, Bring Me The Horizon, Foo Fighters, and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, along with a final performance from the Red Hot Chili Peppers to cap off the event.
Reading Festival 2020: When and where
The virtual Reading + Leeds festival event begins on Friday, August 28 at 12 p.m. BST / 7 a.m. EST and runs through Sunday night, August 30. You can find a full list of set times and see which artists are performing using the schedule above (all times are in BST).
The event will only be streaming on BBC's iPlayer. This is a free site and easy enough to access, though you might find that you can't access the site due to your location. If you're having trouble watching the show, a VPN service will help you unblock the content on BBC's site so you don't miss a moment of the event.
How to watch Reading Festival 2020 live stream
This weekend's virtual Reading + Leeds festival will be streaming live on BBC's iPlayer, though you might find that "you're not allowed to view this video in your country". If that's the case, all you need to do is sign up for a VPN service. This will help you bypass location restrictions on BBC's website and others to make it appear as if you're viewing that content from a country you've selected.
VPN services can be used on all of your devices, which means once you're a member you can unblock access to watch the event on your phone, tablet, or computer. ExpressVPN is one of our favorites if you're not sure which to choose.
