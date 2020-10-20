The quest for European glory begins again tonight with the return of Champions League football. Last year's finalists Paris Saint-Germain get their campaign underway with a home game against Manchester United. Don't miss a moment with our PSG vs Man United live stream guide.

Though this is the first Champions League game for both sides, they have already been active in their domestic campaigns. Visitors Manchester United currently sit 14th in the Premier League after four games, registering two wins and two defeats.

Paris Saint-Germain have fared better thus far in their Ligue 1 campaign, currently sitting in second place behind Lille after seven games. Following a calamitous start to the season, PSG have picked up five consecutive victories to climb the league table once more in their quest to claim a tenth league title.

Last season on the European front, the Parisians made it all the way to the final for the first time in their history. That game saw them fall 1-0 to Bayern Munich who picked up their sixth Champions League trophy.

Manchester United failed to qualify for the 2019/20 Champions League, though they did compete for European silverware in the Europa League last term. The Red Devils progressed to the semi-final of that competition last year, only to be knocked out by eventual winners Sevilla.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this UEFA Champions League clash between PSG and Man United with our guide below.

PSG vs Man United: Where and when?

This UEFA Champions League group stage game is being played at the Parc des Princes in Paris. No fans will be in attendance after a night-time curfew was introduced in France to try and curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Kick-off is set for 9pm CEST local time today, October 20. That makes it an 8pm BST start for those tuning in from the UK and Ireland and a 3pm ET / 12pm PT kick-off start for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 5am AEST kick-off on Friday morning.

How to watch PSG vs Man United online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the UEFA Champions League further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching PSG vs Man United but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch PSG vs Man United Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN

How to watch PSG vs Man United online in the U.S.

CBS Sports recently became the exclusive English-language home of the Europa League and Champions League in the United States, including this game. This clash between PSG and Man United is available to stream live via CBS All Acces. Kick-off for this game is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Alternatively, TUDN has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.

How to stream PSG vs Man United live in the UK

The PSG vs Man United match will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for European competitions in the UK. The game being shown on its dedicated BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate channels as well as via its BT Sport app for streaming. If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that gives you access to BT's Premier League football, Women's Super League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and more.

How to stream PSG vs Man United live in Canada

DAZN has the rights for the UEFA Super Cup in Canada and will be showing the final game with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch PSG vs Man United without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

Live stream PSG vs Man United live in Australia

If you're planning on watching the PSG vs Man United in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the game Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 5am AEST in the early hours of Friday morning.