Odds are by now you've heard of Jonathan and Drew Scott who are more commonly known in the TV world as the Property Brothers. The duo host a bunch of different shows, one of which is Forever Home, which differs in that the pair are looking to create the absolute best of the home for the people who will live in there so they never have to move.
The third season is just about to kick off, and the brothers are on a mission to continue turning subpar homes into something that many only dream of.
Property Brothers: Forever Home - When & where?
The newest season of Property Brothers: Forever Home kicks off on Wednesday, April 15 at 9 p.m. local EST/PST. It airs on HGTV and will have new episodes weekly at the same time on every Wednesday.
Watch Property Brothers: Forever Home online from anywhere
Unfortunately, HGTV is only available in the U.S. which means that if you live anywhere else you'll be unable to tune in. Luckily, using a VPN makes it really easy to change your location virtually, and gives you instant access to the show. Whether you are traveling or live outside of the U.S. this is what you need to know.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allows you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web.



Stream Property Brothers: Forever Home exclusively on HGTV in the U.S.
HGTV is the home of the Property Brothers lineup of shows, and that's the case with Forever Home as well. There are a few ways to get access to HGTV, both with and without a cable subscription. Luckily, it's a channel that just about every streaming service offers so you don't need to look far in order to get access. This includes:
Sling TV is your cheapest option
Right now, Sling is offering free TV every night from 5 p.m. EST until midnight, meaning that you don't have to pay anything right now to get started on the new season of Forever Home. There's no credit card required to get started and you get access to all the channels included in the Sling Blue service.


