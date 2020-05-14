Prince and the Revolution: Live is coming to YouTube for a special weekend event. The concert film showcases the group's legendary performance at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York back in March 1985, and while it's been available on VHS and DVD previously, this will be the first time you can stream the show online for free.

This show came right at the end of Prince's Purple Rain tour, and as such, Prince and the Revolution go through every single one of the iconic album's tracks, as well as a collection of songs from across Prince's discography up to that point. From "Let's Go Crazy" and "When Doves Cry" to "I Would Die 4 U" and more, the concert special is comprised of 20 songs and sure to entertain new and old fans alike.

There will be a few chances to stream Prince and the Revolution: Live, including a livestream watch party where fans have the opportunity to participate in a pre-show Q&A with Bobby Z., Revolution's drummer.