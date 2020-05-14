Prince and the Revolution: Live is coming to YouTube for a special weekend event. The concert film showcases the group's legendary performance at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York back in March 1985, and while it's been available on VHS and DVD previously, this will be the first time you can stream the show online for free.

This show came right at the end of Prince's Purple Rain tour, and as such, Prince and the Revolution go through every single one of the iconic album's tracks, as well as a collection of songs from across Prince's discography up to that point. From "Let's Go Crazy" and "When Doves Cry" to "I Would Die 4 U" and more, the concert special is comprised of 20 songs and sure to entertain new and old fans alike.

There will be a few chances to stream Prince and the Revolution: Live, including a livestream watch party where fans have the opportunity to participate in a pre-show Q&A with Bobby Z., Revolution's drummer.

Prince and the Revolution: Live: When and where

Prince and the Revolution: Live begins streaming on YouTube this Thursday, May 14 at 8 p.m. EST. Before the show, a special pre-stream Q&A will take place featuring Revolution drummer Bobby Z. and moderated by Andrea Swensson from radio station 89.3 The Current. The pre-stream Q&A begins at 7 p.m. EST here.

Beginning Friday, May 15 and continuing on through Sunday, May 17, you can catch Prince and the Revolution: Live on YouTube if you miss the livestream watch party on Thursday night. Make sure to watch before the weekend ends!

How to watch Prince and the Revolution: Live livestream

This will be one of the easiest concerts to get to in your life. Prince and the Revolution: Live will be broadcasted live for everyone on Prince's YouTube channel, which means it's both free and easy to access. You can tune in here when it kicks off at 8 p.m. EST and watch it live from your favorite device. We've embeded the video above as well.

You'll be able to stream the performance from your phone, tablet, Fire TV Stick, smart TV, computer, and anywhere else you can access YouTube.

Then again, if you're unable to view YouTube locally, try out a VPN service so you can get access before the show begins.