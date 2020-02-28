The Black Caps were strong across the board, but the bowling trio of Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson were in particularly formidable form, with the threesome combining for 18 wickets, and they'll be relishing facing their shell-shocked opponents once again.

After a scintillating 10-wicket win in the opening Test match, New Zealand will be looking to carry on where they left off against India as the series moves to Christchurch.

The emphatic nature of the defeat means there's plenty to improve upon for the visitors who looked a shadow of the side ranked the best in the world going into the series.

The defeat brought India's seven-Test winning streak screeching to a halt, and the visitors will be particularly concerned by their lack of runs. India failed to make 200 in either innings of the first test, with the form of all-rounder Ravi Ashwin now seen as a major issue.

The one big positive India can draw from was the bowling performance of Ishant Sharma in Wellington and with the batting issues they faced in the first test, they'll likely be relying upon him to provide a similar showing in Christchurch.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of New Zealand vs India, no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

New Zealand vs. India: Where and when?

The second Test of series takes place at the 8,000-capacity Hagley Oval, Christchurch from Friday, February 28.

Play is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. NZDT local time on Saturday, meaning a 10:30 p.m. GMT start for folk tuning in from the UK and a 5:30 p.m. Eastern, 2:30pm Pacific, start for folks tuning in from the U.S.

Watch New Zealand vs. India - second Test online from outside your country

We have details of all the international broadcaster from key countries for this intriguing second Test further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching New Zealand vs. India, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allows you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.