After a scintillating 10-wicket win in the opening Test match, New Zealand will be looking to carry on where they left off against India as the series moves to Christchurch.
The Black Caps were strong across the board, but the bowling trio of Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson were in particularly formidable form, with the threesome combining for 18 wickets, and they'll be relishing facing their shell-shocked opponents once again.
The emphatic nature of the defeat means there's plenty to improve upon for the visitors who looked a shadow of the side ranked the best in the world going into the series.
The defeat brought India's seven-Test winning streak screeching to a halt, and the visitors will be particularly concerned by their lack of runs. India failed to make 200 in either innings of the first test, with the form of all-rounder Ravi Ashwin now seen as a major issue.
The one big positive India can draw from was the bowling performance of Ishant Sharma in Wellington and with the batting issues they faced in the first test, they'll likely be relying upon him to provide a similar showing in Christchurch.
New Zealand vs. India: Where and when?
The second Test of series takes place at the 8,000-capacity Hagley Oval, Christchurch from Friday, February 28.
Play is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. NZDT local time on Saturday, meaning a 10:30 p.m. GMT start for folk tuning in from the UK and a 5:30 p.m. Eastern, 2:30pm Pacific, start for folks tuning in from the U.S.
How to watch New Zealand vs. India online in the U.S. exclusively on ESPN
Online subscription service ESPN+ has exclusive broadcast rights to show this Test series in the US.
The first ball of each day is due to be thrown down at 5:30 p.m. Eastern and 2:30 p.m. Pacific.
It will only set you back $4.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox.
ESPN+
The only way to stream the big matchup is with an ESPN+ subscription. You can sign up for a monthly or annual membership, and stream it on nearly any device you own..
How to stream New Zealand vs India - second Test live in the UK
You'll need to be a Sky Sports customer to watch all the action from Christchurch live in the UK. Coverage starts on Sky Sports Cricket from 10:30 p.m. GMT on each day of the series.
If you don't want to sign up for Sky just to watch this game, you can always watch it on Now TV with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99.
Live stream New Zealand vs India live in Australia
If you're planning on watching the second Test Down Under, then Fox Sports and the Kayo Sports streaming service is where the action is at.
The Kayo features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand.
Its Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. And if you haven't used it before, there's a free trial to take advantage of.
For those wanting to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above.
Live stream the Black Caps play in New Zealand
Sky will be showing the Test series exclusively live in New Zealand, with coverage being shown on Sky Sport 2 throughout.
If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch all the action on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is the best way to go.
Coverage of the Test series on Sky is due to start each day at 11 a.m. NZST.
How to watch the second Test in India
Star India is the official broadcaster of the Test series on TV for the visiting nation.
If you don't have access to Star? No worries - you then have the option of signing up for its over-the-top Hotstar streaming service instead. This will cost you ₹299 (around $3) for a month or alternatively ₹999 ($14) for an entire year.
And it's not just cricket that Hotstar has on show, the above subscription also gets you access to hit US TV shows.
Coverage is set to start each day at 4 a.m. IST local time on Star Sports Select 1.
