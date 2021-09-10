The creator of The Conjuring Universe James Wan is returning to his roots with a new original horror thriller and we have all the details on how you can watch Malignant online.

Malignant tells the story of a woman named Madison (Annabelle Wallis) who is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders. However, her torment becomes even worse when she realizes that these waking dreams of murders are actually taking place in real life.

Before being adopted as a child, Madison went through something terrible and created an imaginary friend named Gabriel as a coping mechanism to survive. Now as an adult with a family of her own, her visions and Gabriel have returned to haunt her once again.

While Malignant was originally scheduled to be released in August of last year, the film's release ended up being pushed back. Now as a result of Warner Bros' deal with HBO, the film is coming to HBO Max on the same day it's scheduled to be released in theaters. Just like with Mortal Kombat and Space Jam: A New Legacy, Malignant will be available to stream for free on HBO Max for 31 days before leaving the streaming service.

Whether you're a big fan of horror movies or Wan's previous work on the Saw and Insidious franchises, we'll show you how to watch Malignant online from anywhere in the world.

Malignant - When and where?

James Wan's latest horror film Malignant will premiere in theaters and on HBO Max in the U.S. on Friday, September 10. Unlike with other streaming services, you won't have to pay anything extra to watch Malignant on HBO Max.

Live stream Malignant in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and want to watch Malignant online, then you'll need to be an HBO Max subscriber to do so. While there is a cheaper plan with ads for $9.99 per month, you'll need to subscribe to the service's Ad-Free plan for $14.99 per month to watch the film online. An Ad-Free HBO Max subscription will enable you to watch Malignant online but you'll also get access to HBO's original programming including shows like Succession, Mare of Easttown and Westworld as well as Space Jam: A New Legacy and other films. However, the service also lets you watch a number of popular shows that aren't on HBO such as Friends and even Rick and Morty.

How to watch Malignant in the UK and Canada

As HBO Max is currently only available in the U.S., horror film fans in the UK and Canada will have to head out to a theater to watch Malignant. Unfortunately due to Sky's existing deal with HBO, the streaming service won't be coming to the UK anytime soon while most but not all of HBO Max's content is currently available on the Canadian streaming service Crave.