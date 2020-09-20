Football has made its big 2020 return, and there's nothing quite like it. We've already covered how to watch every NFL game with an exhaustive guide, but if you only care about how to watch the New England Patriots this year, we are back with something to help make things a bit easier for you.

There's no denying that things are going to look a good bit different for the Patriots this year, as Tom Brady has departed and joined the Buccaneers, and Cam Newton has joined from the Panthers. Last year, the Pats went 12 and 4, with loses against the Titans, Lions, Dolphins, and Steelers. The team has won an impress six Super Bowls in the past, with the most recent one being in 2019.

If you are looking to keep up with every single Patriots game that takes place in the 2020/21 season, we have you covered. Here's how yo can watch the live streams of every game, from anywhere in the world.

New England Patriots 2020 NFL Schedule

Week 1 - Patriots vs Dolphins (Sun, Sep 13)

Week 2- Patriots at Seahawks (Sun, Sep 20)

Week 3 - Patriots vs Raiders (Sun, Sep 27)

Week 4 - Patriots at Chiefs (Sun, Oct 4)

Week 5 - Patriots vs. Denver (Sun, Oct 11)

Week 6 - BYE WEEK (Sun, Oct 18)

Week 7 - Patriots vs. 49ers (Sun, Oct 25)

Week 8 - Patriots at Buffalo (Sun, Nov 1)

Week 9 - Patriots at Jets (Mon, Nov 9)

Week 10 - Patriots vs Ravens (Sun, Nov 15)

Week 11 - Patriots at Texans (Sun, Nov 22)

Week 12 - Patriots vs Cardinals (Sun, Nov 29)

Week 13 - Patriots at Chargers (Sun, Dec 6)

Week 14 - Patriots at Rams (Thurs, Dec 10)

Week 15 - Patriots at Dolphins (Sun, Dec 20)

Week 16 - Patriots vs Bills (Mon, Dec 28)

Week 17 - Patriots vs Jets (Sun, Jan 3)

How to watch New England Patriots 2020 Season from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch the 2020 New England Patriots season in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you're currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won't be able to watch the 2020 NFL season.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the New England Patriots 2020 football season. Get in on this deal now! See latest price at ExpressVPN

Live stream Patriots 2020 NFL season in the U.S.

When it comes to live streaming Patriots football games in the U.S. there are a lot of great options. The most affordable one is Sling TV and arguably the most comprehensive one is Fubo.TV. With Sling TV you can watch a bunch of the games, as the service offers access to ESPN, NFL Network, FOX, and NBC depending which package you end up picking. There are two options, each coming in at $30 per month, though Sling does offer a free 3-day trial so you can see how things work for you.

As for Fubo, the streaming service gives you access to CBS, NBC, FOX, NFL Network, ESPN, & Redzone, which is basically EVERYTHING you need in order to watch every single Patriots game, and more of the 2020 season.

Sling TV To maximize your NFL viewing this season you'll need both the Orange and Blue plans from Sling. Luckily, the company is running a promotion where new customers can get an over-the-air antenna for free when prepaying for two months. $45 at Sling Fubo.TV Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don't want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service now. $54.99 per month at Fubo

Live stream the Patriots 2020 season in Canada

Canadian football fans can catch every game in the 2020 NFL season by signing up for DAZN. With DAZN, you can watch football on a wide variety of streaming devices including Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV and more as well as on your computer, smartphone, tablet and game consoles. The streaming service costs either $20 per month or $150 for the year.

How to watch New England Patriots in the UK

American football fans in the UK can watch a number of NFL games on Sky Sports this season as the network will show more than 100 live games on its Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event channels. Sky will show at least five live games per week including every Thursday, Sunday and Monday Night Football game.

If you're not a Sky Sports subscriber yet or aren't interested in committing to a lengthy contract, you can also get access to the network's content with a NOW TV pass. Now TV offers Sky Sports Day Passes for £9.99 or a Sky Sports Monthly Pass for £33.99 and the service will also let you stream NFL games on your computer, smartphone, smart TV or other streaming devices.

If you're a die-hard NFL fan and can't stand missing a single game this season, NFL Game Pass is also available in the UK. However, unlike in the US, the International NFL Game Pass will let you watch all 250+ games this season live as they happen as well as the Playoffs and Super Bowl LV for £143.99 per year. You can also pay for your NFL Game Pass plan in four installments of £36.00.

UK fans will also be able to watch Super Bowl LV in February 2021 for free as the BBC will show the whole game live on TV and online via BBC iPlayer.

Get a Patriots live stream in Australia

Australian NFL fans have quite a few options to watch American football this season as Foxtel, 7Mate and KayoSports will all broadcast live games.

Foxtel will broadcast games via ESPN so you also need to add the Sport Package at $25 per month on top of the Foxtel Plus Pack at $49 per month to your cable package. Australian viewers will also be able to watch two games per week free over-the-air on 7Mate and some games will be available to stream on the network's streaming service 7Plus.

If you're not interested in signing up for Foxtel, the over-the-top service Kayo Sports will show a selection of NFL games each week via ESPN. The service costs between $25 and $35 per month depending on the package you choose but new customers can take advantage of Kayo Sports' 14-day free trial to watch the start of the 2020 NFL season.