The tournament continues today as last year's runners-up the Netherlands play host to Italy. We've got all of the details on how to live stream Netherlands vs Italy online no matter where you are in the world.

European domestic football is on the horizon with the Premier League , La Liga , and Serie A set to kick-off soon, but there's the small matter of second matchday in the UEFA Nations League to deal with first.

The sides in tonight's clash are considered to be two of Europe's titans, though both have fallen on hard times when it comes to international competitions in recent years.

Italy failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup — their first absence from the competition since 1958. The Netherlands failed to gain entry to the last two major competitions with Euro 2016 and World Cup 2018 disappointment. Both sides, however, qualified for the postponed Euro 2020 championships with aplomb. Whoever wins tonight's game is likely to take the reins in League A Group 1 of this year's Nations League, too.

Despite a lack of joy in major competitions, the Netherlands did make it to the final of the last Nations League tournament, ultimately losing out to Portugal. The Oranje kicked off their 2020/21 Nations League campaign with a 1-0 victory over Poland. That win was the first under interim manager Dwight Lodeweges after Ronald Koeman departed to take charge of La Liga's FC Barcelona.

Italy did not have quite as positive a start with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia-Herzagovina. Gli Azzurri had to come from behind to secure a point in that game after Edin Dzeko opened the scoring. Roberto Mancini will be hoping his side can bounce back from that disappointment, especially with the Netherlands missing talent in the form of Stefan de Vrij, Matthijs de Ligt, and Daley Blind.

Though football has yet to kick off again in European top tiers like the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and more, the best players from the region are back in action competing in the tournament. Portugal lifted the inaugural Nations League trophy two years ago and will be looking to be the first team to retain the title.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the Netherlands vs Italy no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Netherlands vs Italy: Where and when?

Monday's UEFA Nations League match between the Netherlands and Italy takes place behind closed doors at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, with kick-off set for 8:45pm local time.

That makes it a 7:45pm BST kick-off in the UK and a 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. It's a 4:45am AEST kick-off on Tuesday morning for those tuning in from Australia.

Watch Netherlands vs Italy online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S. and UK broadcasters of the UEFA Nations League further down in this guide. If you're looking to watch the Netherlands vs Italy game, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

