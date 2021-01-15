It's been over a year since phase three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ended with the release of Avengers: Endgame and now Marvel will begin phase four with WandaVision. Phase four was initially scheduled to begin with the release of the Black Widow film last year but unfortunately its release date has been pushed back to May 2021.

Marvel is making its return to the small screen with the launch of its first ever show on Disney Plus and we have all the details on how you can watch WandaVision online.

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany will reprise their respective roles as Wanda Maximoff and Vision for Marvel's WandaVision. The show takes place after the events of Endgame with Wanda and Vision living an ideal suburban life in the town of Westview while trying to conceal their powers from nosy neighbors. However, as Wanda and Vision begin to enter new decades and encounter a variety of television tropes, the couple begins to suspect that things are not as they seem.

WandaVision draws influence from TV shows such as I Love Lucy, Brady Bunch and Family Ties and the show will be a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series is directed by Matt Shakman and its first season will feature nine episodes. Disney Plus will release the first two episodes for the show's premiere and new episodes will then air weekly.

Whether you're a big Marvel fan that misses seeing your favorite superheroes on screen or just want to see how Wanda and Vision handle living in the suburbs after saving the universe in Endgame, we'll show you how to watch WandaVision from anywhere in the world.

WandaVision - When and where?

Disney's new Marvel show WandaVision will premiere on Friday, January 15 on Disney+. The first two episodes will be released on Friday and new episodes of the show will be released at the same time each week after that. There are a total of nine episodes in the first season of WandaVision.

How to watch WandaVision in the U. S.

If you live in the US and already have a Disney Plus subscription, you'll be able to watch WandaVision when it premieres on Friday, January 15 and new episodes of the show will air weekly.

However, if you haven't signed up for Disney Plus yet, the streaming service costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 for the year. There's also a Disney+ Bundle available that gives you access to Disney Plus along with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month. Disney even offers a free 7-day trial to its streaming service so you can test it out for yourself to watch the first two episodes of WandaVision.

Live stream WandaVision in the UK, Canada and Australia

As WandaVision is a Disney Plus original, the show will be available in all of the countries that Disney's streaming service has launched in so far. This means that viewers in the UK, Canada and Australia will be able to watch the show beginning on Friday, January 15, the same day it premieres in the US.

While the service offers the same content with slight variations depending on country, the pricing does change somewhat from region to region. Disney Plus costs £5.99 per month or £59.99 for the year in the UK, $8.99 per month or $89.99 for the year in Canada and $8.99 per month or $89.99 for the year in Australia. Check out our Disney Plus Price guide for all the latest info on Disney's streaming service.