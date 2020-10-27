The quest for European glory continues tonight as matchday two of the Champions League group stage takes place including this Group C clash between Olympique de Marseille and Manchester City. Don't miss a moment with our Marseille vs Man City live stream guide.

For hosts Marseille, this is their first Champions League appearance since 2013/14 though their campaign got off to a rough start in their first group stage game. The Phocaeans managed to hold off Greek champions Olympiacos last week away from home until a 91st-minute goal from Ahmed Hassan secured the three points for the Greek side.

Though Marseille have been absent from the Champions League for several years, they are the only French side to have won the tournament. A tough group consisting of Man City, Olympiacos, and FC Porto will make progression to the knockout stages a tough ask, especially considering the team finished the bottom of their Europa League group last season with just one point.

In the domestic Ligue 1 campaign, Marseille currently sit in fourth place with 15 points, recording just one defeat so far.

Manchester City got off to a better start in their opening group stage game with a 3-1 win at home to Porto. The Portuguese champions opened up the scoring with a 14th-minute Luis Diaz goal before Sergio Aguero promptly equalized from the penalty spot. Two second-half goals followed from İlkay Gündoğan and Ferran Torres to lock in the win.

It hasn't been quite so smooth sailing in the Premier League for the Citizens with Pep Guardiola's side only recording two wins in their first five games. The Sky Blues currently sit 13th in the league.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this UEFA Champions League clash between Marseille and Man City with our guide below.

Marseille vs Man City: Where and when?

This UEFA Champions League group stage game is being played at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille. No fans will be in attendance after a night-time curfew was introduced in France to try and curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Kick-off is set for 9pm CET local time today, October 27. That makes it an 8pm GMT start for those tuning in from the UK and Ireland and a 4pm ET / 1pm PT kick-off start for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 7am AEDT kick-off on Wednesday morning.

How to watch Marseille vs Man City online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the UEFA Champions League further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Marseille vs Man City but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

How to watch Marseille vs Man City online in the U.S.

CBS Sports recently became the exclusive English-language home of the Europa League and Champions League in the United States, including this game. This clash between Marseille and Man City is available to stream live via CBS All Acces. Kick-off for this game is at 4pm ET / 1pm PT.

Alternatively, TUDN has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.

How to watch Marseille vs Man City live in the UK

The Marseille vs Man City match will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for European competitions in the UK. The game being shown on its BT Sport 2 channel as well as via its BT Sport app for streaming. If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that gives you access to BT's Premier League football, Women's Super League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and more.

How to watch Marseille vs Man City live in Canada

DAZN has the rights for the UEFA Super Cup in Canada and will be showing the final game with kick-off set for 4pm ET / 1pm PT.

DAZN has the rights for the UEFA Champions League in Canada and will be showing the game with kick-off set for 4pm ET / 1pm PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to watch Marseille vs Man City live in Australia

If you're planning on watching Marseille vs Man City in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the game Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 7am AEDT on Wednesday morning.