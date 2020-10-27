Season two of The Mandalorian, the wildly popular Disney+ original show, starts its new journey on October 30. The show explores new territory as it takes place between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. Teasers and trailers have shown we can expect just as much Baby Yoda as the season one provided, if not more.
The new season will feature eight new episodes, or chapters, continuing the story that began last year. The Mandalorian was created by Jon Faverau and he will serve as director for one episode while other episodes will be handled by Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed, and Robert Rodriguez, according to official information.
As great as it might be that The Mandalorian is back with new episodes, the downside is that only one chapter will arrive each week. Chapter 9 arrives on October 30, but the season two finale won't be here until December 18.
One thing that's different this year, compared to last year, is an improved Disney+ app. Just in time for a socially distant season two, Disney+ has added a watch party mode across its TV and mobile apps that allow people to send emojis on-screen as multiple people watch the show at the same time. It's not the same as being with other people, but the feature may add a little fun when Baby Yoda comes on screen.
The Mandalorian Season 2: when and where
Season two of the critically acclaimed Star Wars show begins on Disney+ on October 30. Disney+ shows have typically been available in the early morning on the release date, rather than right at midnight like some of the other streaming services. Chapter 9 kicks things off and then subsequent episodes follow each Friday.
How to watch The Mandalorian Season 2 in the US
Disney+ is a paid subscription service with no free tier meaning you'll need to pay $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year to gain access to The Mandalorian along with other movies and shows. If you're all in on Disney you can also subscribe to the bundle that includes Hulu, ESPN+, Disney+ for $12.99 a month.
Disney+ is available across all major set-top boxes like Chromecast, Apple TV, and Fire TV. It's also on all mobile devices including iPhone and Android. After the first new episode on October 30, new episodes will be available each Friday. The schedule for the entire second season should look like this:
- Episode 9 - October 30
- Episode 10 - November 6
- Episode 11 - November 13
- Episode 12 - November 20
- Episode 13 - November 27
- Episode 14 - December 4
- Episode 15 - December 11
- Episode 16 - December 18
Stream The Mandalorian Season 2 in the UK, Canada and Australia
Season two of The Mandalorian is available in all of the countries that Disney Plus has launched in so far. This means that viewers in the UK, Canada and Australia will be able to watch the show, no VPN or other workaround needed. Disney Plus costs £5.99 per month or £59.99 for the year in the UK; $8.99 per month or $89.99 for the year in Canada; and $8.99 per month or $89.99 for the year in Australia. Check out our Disney Plus Price guide for all the latest info on Disney's streaming service.
